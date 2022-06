Click here to read the full article. Emmy voting started Thursday, and for our penultimate TV Talk podcast of this stage of the season, we have some names for you to consider. Euphoria’s Zendaya, Dopesick’s Michael Keaton, Hacks‘ Jean Smart and Paul W. Downs, Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, the Succession gang, Grace & Frankie’s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, Gaslit’s Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried, Atlanta’s Donald Glover, Only Murders in the Building’s Martin Short and the Better Call Saul players. Those are but a few of our top picks to snare...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO