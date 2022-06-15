ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

GOP governor candidate Michels opposes same-sex marriage

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EccIC_0gBTeidN00
Ebony Cox - member, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks during the State GOP Convention on May 21, 2022, in Middleton, Wis. Michels is standing by his opposition to same-sex marriage, telling The Associated Press that he believes marriage should be “between a man and a woman.” Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp. construction company, is one of four Republicans running for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels spoke with the AP on Tuesday, June 14, about the race.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate for Wisconsin governor is standing by his opposition to same-sex marriage, telling The Associated Press that he believes “marriage should be between a man and a woman.”

Tim Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp. construction company, is one of four Republicans running for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November and this month won the former president’s endorsement. Michels spoke with the AP on Tuesday about the race.

His views on same-sex marriage have been in question after he made comments in his U.S. Senate race in 2004 when he backed a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. He did not comment when asked earlier this month what he thought of Evers raising a rainbow flag over the state Capitol to celebrate Pride Month.

“My position that is that marriage should be between a man and a woman,” Michels said when asked about it Tuesday.

When asked if he would take steps as governor to limit the rights of gay people, Michels said: “As a businessman, what I do is I look at what’s in the legislation and it’s all about the details. So I am very hesitant to do hypotheticals on a broadly stated question like that.”

But Michels said he would win the support of LGBTQ voters because “they know that I’m going to bring proper, proven executive leadership to the governor’s office.”

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Wisconsin since Oct. 6, 2014, after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling finding the state ban to be unconstitutional. The next day, officials across the state began issuing marriage licenses. Eight months later, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same-sex marriage.

Since the leak of a draft opinion alluded to the Supreme Court potentially overturning abortion rights, concerns have grown over whether justices could next move to reverse other decisions that rely on the “right to privacy” that the court outlined in the Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years ago. One of those is the 2015 ruling that struck down state bans on same-sex marriage.

Wisconsin Democratic Party spokeswoman Hannah Menchhoff said Michels “is once again staking out the most radical position on gay marriage.” She pointed to polls that show a majority of Wisconsin residents support same-sex marriage, saying that Michels is “too radical for Wisconsin.”

Michels’ position on same-sex marriage puts him in contrast with another top candidate in the Aug. 9 Republican primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch supports same-sex marriage and her campaign spokesman Alec Zimmerman said earlier this month that “she has moved on from this debate.”

Kleefisch in 2010 said that same-sex marriage could result in people marrying dogs, tables or clocks. She later apologized.

Business consultant Kevin Nicholson, another candidate, has said he doesn’t want the courts to revisit the legality of same-sex marriage.

“The American people have made clear their view on this, that they believe that it should be legal,” Nicholson said.

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, another candidate, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Evers’ campaign responded to Michels’ comment by tweeting a video of Evers waving a rainbow flag while marching in a parade along with the message: “Tony will always support the LGBTQ+ community in Wisconsin.”

Comments / 8

Related
WISN

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspending abortion appointments

MILWAUKEE — Abortion could suddenly become illegal in Wisconsin so Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is adding more abortion appointments through June 25. After that, they're suspending appointments and directing patients to facilities out of state. The reason behind this move is to not disrupt care for those seeking an abortion as the country waits for a decision from the Supreme Court.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Political scientist: Gableman contempt charge could harm image

MADISON, Wis. — The $2,000-per-day contempt fine for former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman could taint the image of his investigation of the 2020 election in Wisconsin, according to a political scientist. “I do think that this latest episode will harm the public image,” said UW-La Crosse professor Anthony Chergosky. The episode came last week when Gableman, who is...
DANE COUNTY, WI
tonemadison.com

Capitol Punishments: What Gableman tells himself

The sexist streak in Wisconsin’s increasingly expensive and unhinged election investigation. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Each...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
captimes.com

Opinion | Oh, say can you see the hypocrisy

I couldn't help but laugh when I saw Wisconsin's Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow's paean to the American flag earlier this week. The GOP's official "message" from Farrow, who is also the Waukesha County executive, was aimed at commemorating Flag Day on June 14 and, of course, pitching for a few bucks from the faithful.
WISCONSIN STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Recount gives Democrat Vallejo US House primary win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House seat is one that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters. Results of a recount show Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Donald Trump
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

A Wisconsin judge has ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests. In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington also forwarded the order to the office that hands down disciplinary actions against attorneys and judges in Wisconsin. Gableman could face additional sanctions that include suspension or revocation of his license to practice law. The written order comes after Remington last week found a defiant Gableman to be in contempt after he refused to answer questions in the courtroom after being subpoenaed to appear.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Milwaukee Democrats try again on climate and clean energy bills

Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers announced Thursday they once again plan to introduce a package of bills aimed at reducing the effects of climate change and supporting the clean energy transition, despite opposition from Republican leaders. Milwaukee Democrats Sen. Chris Larson and Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde say the climate and jobs package...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels releases ‘Drain the Madison Swamp’ lobbying reform plan as GOP primary intensifies

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, took a page out of his benefactor’s book, releasing a plan Monday to “drain the Madison swamp.” The plan would change how and when lobbyists can donate to political campaigns and would prevent retiring legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists. “That’s a lot of campaigning that’s happening right now, without...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Marriages#Gay Marriage#Racism#Gop#The Associated Press#Michels Corp#Republicans#Democratic#U S Senate
wpr.org

'They can’t be denied': Podcast series 'Be Seen' cements Wisconsin’s LGBTQ history

After 50 years, tales about the Black Nite gay bar in Milwaukee felt like urban legend. Historian Michail Takach said people at parties would ask Josie Carter to tell stories, such as when the then-young Black woman of trans experience and other bar patrons fought back against homophobic attackers on Aug. 5, 1961. He said people would dismiss what Carter shared as just some crazy story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Oconomowoc School District Threatens Parent With Defamation Lawsuit

“First, we request that the District revoke its cease and desist letter. Second, we request confirmation from the District that it will stop spending taxpayer dollars to fund bullying tactics via legal counsel. The District should instead focus on educating its students with ageappropriate material.” – WILL President and General Counsel, Rick Esenberg in a letter to the school district.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
drydenwire.com

Rock Legend And Freedom Fighter Ted Nugent Endorses Adam Jarchow For Wisconsin AG

BALSAM LAKE, WI -- Today, Adam Jarchow announced the endorsement of rock legend and freedom fighter Ted Nugent. While many know Uncle Ted as an accomplished singer, song-writer, and guitarist, he’s also been a steadfast voice for freedom and conservative family values. As a former NRA board member of 26 years and national spokesman for Hunter Nation, Nugent knows that Adam will fight for the 2nd Amendment and the rights of hunters across Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'How do you ask somebody to commit a crime for you?': Disabled voters worry about returning their ballot as a Supreme Court ruling looms

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon weigh in on whether or not current state law allows for help returning a ballot. Lately, conversations about banning the use of absentee ballot drop boxes have attracted a lot of attention, but when it comes to returning a ballot, it's not just about how people are allowed to do so. It is also just as much about who is allowed to return one on behalf of someone else.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy