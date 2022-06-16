ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A woodland project to help clean Belfast's air

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first phase of a new native woodland has opened in the Belfast hills above Newtownabbey....

