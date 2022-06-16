A woodland project to help clean Belfast's air

A paediatric nurse will cycle over 3,200 miles in 70 days to every children’s hospice service in the UK in a bid to raise more than £500,000 to support their work.Francesca Lennon, from Chenies, Buckinghamshire, will begin her tour of the UK’s 54 children’s hospices in Oxford on June 20, coinciding with the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week (June 20-26).The 35-year-old – who prior to organising this challenge had not ridden a bike since she was a child – will then embark on a route taking her across the UK through Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Cambridge, Sheffield, Belfast, Scotland and more.She...

CHARITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO