BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A dog owner is facing charges after the Beaver County Humane Society said a husky was left outside during a heat advisory, leading to its death. Baden police said they got a call about a husky that was reportedly tethered outside with a muzzle and no access to shade or water on Wednesday afternoon when the heat index reached 100 degrees. The dog was taken to the vet but had to be euthanized due to suspected heat stroke, police said. The humane society said Di Xiao is facing two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal and four...

BADEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO