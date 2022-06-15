ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Crisp

By Katie Bauer
explorejeffersonpa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Preheat the oven to 375°. -In a bowl, combine the zucchini, lemon juice, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg; mix well. Pour into a greased 13×9 baking dish. -For the topping, combine brown sugar, oats, and flour in a bowl; cut in butter...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Delgrosso's: A family tradition of fun and food

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This year marks a significant milestone anniversary for not one, but two area businesses owned by the same family. For 75 years, the DelGrosso family has been greeting area families at their amusement park, and they have been bringing families together at the dinner table with their wide array of pasta sauces.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Devil’s Cut Draft Horse Rescue Fundraiser at Woody Lodge Winery

ASHVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Devil’s Cut Draft Horse Rescue is a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization for Animal Welfare in the state of PA that specializes in the rescue and rehab of draft horses at risk for slaughter. Their mission is “comprised of attending auctions as well as bailing directly from kill pens and getting the draft necessary attention for a successful life including but not limited to vet, farrier, dental care and behavioral support.”
ASHVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Jefferson County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
WTAJ

Lakemont Park participates in world record attempt

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Lakemont Park may soon add another world record to its name by taking part in the American Coaster Enthusiast Largest Coaster Ride. At around 2 p.m Thursday, Lakemont Park’s Leap the Dips and Skyliner took a spin along with 21 other parks across the county. The ride is part of World’s Roller […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

The Inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race Comes to the PA Wilds

ELK CO., Pa. (EYT) – Thirty-two teams will line up at the start of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race beginning Monday, June 20, in the Elk County area. Over five days and 550 kilometers, the 108 racers lining up at the start will paddle scenic waterways,...
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Fashioned Oats#Dessert#Sugar#Food Drink#Eyt Media Group Inc
WTAJ

New variety store opens its doors in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A new business officially opened its doors in Johnstown Wednesday, aiming to fulfill a need within the community. I Need That! Surplus Store is located on 425 Horner Ave. The owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some Cambria County Commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce. Owner Paul Reighard runs the store […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Leap The Dips, world’s oldest roller coaster

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roller coaster enthusiasts from around the world have come to Central Pennsylvania to see and experience the oldest coaster on earth, Leap The Dips located inside Lakemont Park in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The one-of-a-kind coaster was built in 1902 by the Federal Construction Company and designed by E. Joy Morris. Leap The […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Man Named Co-Winner of $50,000 ‘Big Idea’ Innovation Competition

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Jeffrey Billett of Punxsutawney and Esperanzo Wilcox of Clarion were named co-winners of the PA Wilds’ Big Idea innovation competition. In partnership with the PA WILDS Center for Entrepreneurship, and with funding support provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ recent innovation competition targeted the counties of Centre, Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson located in the PA WILDS. Ben Franklin has been offering Pennsylvania entrepreneurs and small manufacturers the opportunity to compete in these risk-free BIG IDEA contests for nearly 20 years.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTAJ

Outage: Over 300 without power in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of Elk County residents are still without power Friday after a severe storm moved through the area Thursday. As of 6 p.m. Friday, FirstEnergy Corp reported that over 380 customers out of nearly 12,000 are still affected by the outage. At one point during the outage Thursday, more than […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ZIPPO UNVEILS NEW BRAND PLATFORM CELEBRATING INDIVIDUALS WHO 'LIVE WITH CONFIDENCE'

The platform reveal arrives as Zippo rings in its 90th Anniversary. BRADORD, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippo Manufacturing Company, the world-renowned maker of the iconic windproof lighter and growing assortment of lifestyle and outdoor products, is unveiling a new global brand platform, "Live with Confidence," to support the brand's evolution. For 90 years, Zippo has been making reliable, rugged essentials that have a built-better-than-necessary quality. The brand's new positioning represents its longstanding commitment to fine craftsmanship and durability, giving individuals confidence in Zippo products so that they can have the freedom to do what they want, how they want.
BRADFORD, PA
WTAJ

Strong to severe storms tonight; Stay sky aware

UPDATE: 5:45 P.M. The tornado warning for Elk County expired, however, a tornado watch is still issued for the area. UPDATE: 5:20 P.M. Storms have produced tree damage in Warren and Elk counties with gusts toward 70 mph. There is currently a tornado warning for Elk County. UPDATE: 2:45 P.M....
ELK COUNTY, PA
explore venango

New Downtown Franklin Mural to be Unveiled During Ceremony

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The community is invited to attend the unveiling ceremony for the new mural installed on the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre. The mural was created by students at the Franklin High School and panels were painted by community members and elementary classes. The mural was installed...
WTRF

Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses...
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy