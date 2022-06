FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Early summer heat and rising power prices have put the number of people applying for help to pay their bills on pace to more than double the total for 2021.Fort Worth's Community Action Partners, which serves all of Tarrant County, had 6,860 applications for help paying electric or gas bills through the first week of June. The program had 6,827 applications total last year.Designed to help families on low or fixed incomes, applications are also coming in from people with higher incomes, but who still need help to pay the bills. Often there are one-time emergency assistance...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO