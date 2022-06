A new poll shows that Beto O'Rourke is gaining ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, surveyed 1,078 Texas voters and found that 48% of them supported Abbott while 43% backed O'Rourke. This is great news for the Texas Democrat, who came close to unseating Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 election. With just a little over four months to go before the November gubernatorial race, it will be interesting to see how these numbers change.

