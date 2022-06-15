Ultimate Guide To A Summer San Diego Staycation

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19. Continuing for the next two weekends, San Diego’s Horton Grand Hotel is hosting a “sub-mersive” 90-minute cocktail experience called the Acey-Doucey Club. A room at the hotel has been decorated as the USS Clusterwink submarine and staffed with costumed sailors and servers who will interact with guests in character. Price includes live jazz entertainment and three themed cocktails. Showtimes: 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Fridays. 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturdays. 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Sundays. Through June 26. 311 Island Ave., San Diego. Ages 21 and up only. $56 to $95. submarinetikibar.com/san-diego.
