Ultimate Guide To A Summer San Diego Staycation

By Rabbi It Firm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego is one of the hottest tourist spots in the United States. Whether it’s the weather, the sports, the beach or whale watching San Diego, there’s a lot to do in the area. Here’s our guide to the best places to go when you’re on...

The 10 Best Things to Do in San Diego

There are so many reasons San Diego is nicknamed “America’s Finest City”—and near-perfect weather tops the list. Because it’s 72 degrees and sunny pretty much all year round, the SoCal city is an ideal vacation spot whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or you just don’t want to worry about rain while you’re sightseeing. And there are so many sights to see. Although San Diego is best known for its beaches, it’s also filled with rich history and culture and is quickly becoming a top destination for foodies. Here are the 10 best things to do in San Diego.
This San Diego Bakery Was Voted Best In America

Yelp! chooses a bakery in downtown San Diego as the best in America! Store owners and life partners Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen opened the East Village loft bakery IZOLA at the start pandemic, after developing a love for baking while under lockdown. They explain on their website:. Jenny +...
San Diego Weekend Guide: June 17-20 – Culture & Canines

Looking for a reason to make merry with summer’s official beginning just around the corner? Jump in for big celebrations of family and legacy this San Diego weekend. It’s the second year that Juneteenth – marking the day in 1865 that a group of former slaves in Texas learned of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation – has been a national holiday. Here’s some of the events on tap:
‘Top Gun’ Is Too Dumb For San Diego

San Franciscans have Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, a classic film of cinematic heights and existential falls, to define their city by the bay. Los Angeles explains its fundamental fatalism about corruption and power through Roman Polanski’s nasty noir Chinatown. But San Diego—a beautiful place full of people who have...
San Diegans to celebrate Juneteenth during events throughout the county

The holiday marks the day the final slaves were freed following the end of the Civil War. San Diego County is gearing up for its annual Juneteenth celebrations, marking the official end of slavery in the United States through festivals, musical performances and a 5K run. Juneteenth — a portmanteau...
San Diego’s top weekend events for June 16-19: Juneteenth, Bob Dylan and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19. Continuing for the next two weekends, San Diego’s Horton Grand Hotel is hosting a “sub-mersive” 90-minute cocktail experience called the Acey-Doucey Club. A room at the hotel has been decorated as the USS Clusterwink submarine and staffed with costumed sailors and servers who will interact with guests in character. Price includes live jazz entertainment and three themed cocktails. Showtimes: 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Fridays. 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturdays. 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Sundays. Through June 26. 311 Island Ave., San Diego. Ages 21 and up only. $56 to $95. submarinetikibar.com/san-diego.
Spoon packs San Diego’s Belly Up Tavern to capacity

Heading to Solana Beach’s Belly Up on a weeknight felt almost nostalgic… I hadn’t done it since the pre-COVID era. Despite having work in the morning, one of my favorite bands from my high school and college years was coming to town and it was simply unacceptable to miss. Spoon… the last time I saw this band, they opened up for Death Cab at the Embarcadero in 2006.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: COOPER'S HAWK

June 14, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Each year, a pair of Cooper's Hawks has chicks raised in their nest atop a large ficus tree on our property on Mt. Helix in unincorporated La Mesa. Today, one of the fledglings landed on our gate just a few feet from me, unpreturbed by my close proximity, and I snapped this photo of our newest resident bird of prey.
Vatican's San Diego selections making waves in Roman Catholic Church

Pope Francis' decision to elevate two San Diego bishops to new leadership positions has some local Catholics saying the region is now "on the map" with the Vatican. On May 29, Bishop Robert McElroy was appointed to become a cardinal, a member of an exclusive group that has a say in the future of the faith of more than 1.3 billion Roman Catholics around the globe.
San Diego Beaches Brace for More Frequent, Longer Closures

“It’s extremely frustrating. It’s horrible,” exclaimed Jan Baker. “It’s bad.”. Baker was watching the students at her Blue Wave Surf Coronado finally hit the water after Coronado Beach was closed the first two days of camp. “We were all crushed,” sighed Baker. “We see the...
