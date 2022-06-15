ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blas becomes hurricane in Pacific off southwestern Mexico

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Hurricane Blas, the second named storm of the eastern Pacific season, strengthened from a tropical storm Wednesday as it moved off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico, though it wasn’t expected to pose a threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Blas would strengthen a bit more, but would likely begin weakening late in the week as it headed out into the open ocean.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) as midafternoon Wednesday. It was centered about 280 miles (450 kilometers) south-southeast of the Mexican port of Manzanillo and was moving to the west-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

The hurricane center said that even though Blas wasn’t forecast to make landfall, it could still cause dangerous surf conditions along Mexico's southwestern coast.

The Pacific season’s first named storm, Hurricane Agatha, came ashore near Puerto Angel in Oaxaca state on May 30 with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Authorities said flooding and mudslides caused by Agatha’s heavy rains killed at least nine people, with five others missing and suspected to be dead.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

