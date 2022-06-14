Alex Segura takes on Dynamite’s SCARLET SISTERS this September

Ever since H. G. Wells popularized the trope in his classic 1895 story The Time Machine, time travel has proven itself as one of the most popular playgrounds in science-fiction. It’s no surprise why. Its premise gives writers enormous freedom when crafting their stories, allowing for some wildly imaginative films that even more traditional entries in the genre could only hope to achieve, and all in a genre that audiences are showing no signs of becoming fatigued from. From alternate history like Back to the Future, to time loops like Groundhog Day, from action like The Terminator, to comedy like Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, time travel has proven itself as one of the most versatile subgenres in film and television. There’s no doubt it will continue to make waves for many years to come.

7 DAYS AGO