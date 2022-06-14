Alex Segura takes on Dynamite’s SCARLET SISTERS this September
Acclaimed author Alex Segura, known for noir and crime as seen in The Black Ghost and his novel Secret Identity, will join artist Emiliana Pinna (Red Sonja) for his Dynamite debut in Scarlet Sisters.
Actor and comedian Jim Carrey, who has become known as a painter and political cartoonist in recent years, announced Thursday that he has minted his first NFT with platform SuperRare.
The NFT, titled Sunflower, is based off his painting of the same name and will be accompanied by an original voice-over, which was produced with filmmaker David Bushell. The auction, which began today, started at $1. Proceeds will go toward Feeding America, a nonprofit network of food banks.
“I’ve been both blessed and cursed in this life with a vivid imagination and a burning desire...
The poet, novelist and critic Rosemary Tonks vanished from public life in the mid-1970s after publishing six novels and two acclaimed collections of poetry, leading to fevered speculation about her fate. She had converted to fundamentalist Christianity and lived as a recluse in Bournemouth until her death in 2014, visiting public libraries with the intention of destroying as many copies of her literary works as possible. Fortunately, her writing has survived, championed by admirers such as Neil Astley of Bloodaxe Books, who in turn brought her to the attention of Stewart Lee, who has written the introduction to this new edition of her 1968 novel The Bloater, back in print for the first time in half a century.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin are the big names behind “Dark Winds,” but they’re not the most important. That distinction belongs to the Native American creators and actors who ensured the AMC mystery series rings true to the Native experience and enduring culture, which largely has been snubbed or recklessly caricatured by Hollywood.
A cheering crowd at France's Annecy Festival got a sneak peek at the hugely anticipated sequel to French family hit "Ernest and Célestine" on Thursday. Jake Gyllenhaal Joined by Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union in Disney's 'Strange World'. "Ernest and Célestine: A Trip to Gibberitia"
In 1958, Esquire published "A Great Day in Harlem," a photo taken by Art Kane of 57 jazz musicians ranging from Thelonious Monk to Coleman Hawkins gathered together on a New York City stoop. In an homage to that historic picture, on June 5, 2022, Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Pictures organized "A Great Day in Animation," which features 54 Black professionals working in animation today. Taken by Randy Shropshire with Jeff Vespa as production lead and obtained exclusively by Variety, the photo is above.
Though Nickelodeon and Paramount put the event together and hosted...
Created by Lisa Langseth, ‘Love & Anarchy‘ is a Swedish romantic comedy series about a married consultant named Sofie. Living in Stockholm with her husband and two children, Sofie’s life turns around when she is asked to restructure an old publishing house, Lund & Lagerstedt. While working there, she starts on the wrong foot with the young IT expert Max. However, their dynamic soon changes to a daring and flirtatious relationship as the two constantly challenge each other to do something unacceptable by society’s standards.
"Long Line of Ladies" steps into the world of Ahty Allen, a 13-year-old member of Northern California's Karuk Tribe, as she anticipates her "Ihuk" or Flower Dance -- a coming of age ceremony that takes place after young women in her community have their first period.
Ever since H. G. Wells popularized the trope in his classic 1895 story The Time Machine, time travel has proven itself as one of the most popular playgrounds in science-fiction. It’s no surprise why. Its premise gives writers enormous freedom when crafting their stories, allowing for some wildly imaginative films that even more traditional entries in the genre could only hope to achieve, and all in a genre that audiences are showing no signs of becoming fatigued from. From alternate history like Back to the Future, to time loops like Groundhog Day, from action like The Terminator, to comedy like Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, time travel has proven itself as one of the most versatile subgenres in film and television. There’s no doubt it will continue to make waves for many years to come.
Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Hulu, for this edition we look at how production designer Curt Beech, composer Siddhartha Khosla, and costume designer Dana Covarrubias created the world of "Only Murders in the Building."
A huge part of the success of “Only Murders in the Building” is its ability to nail a distinct tone and world. It’s a comedy mixed with a murder mystery. It’s in some respects a throwback, but...
A dad is a dad is a dad, whether he lands in 1950, 1991, or 2022. Like Spencer Tracy and Steve Martin before him, Andy García's Billy is not remotely prepared to watch his daughter say "I do." And so he makes the maximum mess a middle-aged man can in Father of the Bride (on HBO Max June 16), a sunny, warmhearted family comedy about a flailing patriarch doing his Boomer best not to lose both his little girl and his mind before the reception wraps.
Shudder recently revealed the trailer for acclaimed South African writer/director Jenna Cato Bass's (High Fantasy, Flatland) new horror film Good Madam, a film that openly probes the deep-seated fears of South African culture. A Shudder original and the fourth film of Bass's loaded catalog, the film made its world premiere back in 2021 at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews. The trailer gives the rest of the world a look at the film, which brings conventional horror to the forefront and teases the terrifying titular Madam (Jennifer Boraine).
While waiting for a flight at an airport earlier this year, Erika Vidrio went to a bookstore to kill time. While window-shopping, the regional Mexican singer-songwriter spotted a book that caught her attention: Los Sueños de La Niña de la Montaña.
