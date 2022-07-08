Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#46. Saluda County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 8,644 (209 unemployed)

#45. Lexington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 151,326 (3782 unemployed)

#44. Charleston County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 217,858 (5702 unemployed)

#43. Newberry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 19,446 (497 unemployed)

#42. Beaufort County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 78,368 (2145 unemployed)

#41. Greenville County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 261,372 (6962 unemployed)

#40. Hampton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 8,147 (217 unemployed)

#39. Jasper County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 13,672 (373 unemployed)

#38. Anderson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 91,981 (2579 unemployed)

#37. Oconee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 34,302 (946 unemployed)

#36. Aiken County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 75,553 (2171 unemployed)

#35. Dorchester County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 80,345 (2315 unemployed)

#34. Edgefield County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 10,684 (305 unemployed)

#33. Berkeley County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 110,706 (3364 unemployed)

#32. Kershaw County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 29,443 (897 unemployed)

#31. Spartanburg County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 158,628 (4714 unemployed)

#30. York County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 149,942 (4570 unemployed)

#29. Florence County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 65,891 (2054 unemployed)

#28. Pickens County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 58,422 (1798 unemployed)

#27. Colleton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 16,547 (529 unemployed)

#26. Richland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 196,639 (6384 unemployed)

#25. Laurens County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 30,385 (989 unemployed)

#24. Calhoun County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 6,466 (217 unemployed)

#23. Chesterfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 21,848 (732 unemployed)

#22. Darlington County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 29,796 (1017 unemployed)

#21. Georgetown County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 26,612 (918 unemployed)

#20. Lancaster County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 44,144 (1499 unemployed)

#19. McCormick County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 3,328 (114 unemployed)

#18. Abbeville County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 9,573 (337 unemployed)

#17. Greenwood County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 30,139 (1055 unemployed)

#16. Horry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 156,112 (5533 unemployed)

#15. Sumter County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 42,300 (1537 unemployed)

#14. Clarendon County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 12,551 (461 unemployed)

#13. Cherokee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: +1.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 24,632 (1052 unemployed)

#12. Chester County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 13,556 (596 unemployed)

#11. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 11,544 (533 unemployed)

#10. Dillon County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 13,218 (622 unemployed)

#9. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 6,610 (311 unemployed)

#8. Fairfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 9,280 (443 unemployed)

#7. Williamsburg County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 10,889 (518 unemployed)

#6. Barnwell County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 7,558 (387 unemployed)

#5. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 12,947 (667 unemployed)

#4. Orangeburg County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 33,424 (1932 unemployed)

#3. Bamberg County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 4,616 (272 unemployed)

#2. Allendale County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 2,385 (142 unemployed)

#1. Marlboro County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 8,814 (585 unemployed)