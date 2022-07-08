ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTkRO_0gBQJSzb00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM1Rz_0gBQJSzb00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Saluda County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 8,644 (209 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aigjr_0gBQJSzb00
Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lexington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 151,326 (3782 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmVZH_0gBQJSzb00
Canva

#44. Charleston County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 217,858 (5702 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBKnd_0gBQJSzb00
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Newberry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 19,446 (497 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBrg0_0gBQJSzb00
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#42. Beaufort County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 78,368 (2145 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CI8d_0gBQJSzb00
Canva

#41. Greenville County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 261,372 (6962 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Kry6_0gBQJSzb00
Ffuhr // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hampton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 8,147 (217 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4KpT_0gBQJSzb00
Canva

#39. Jasper County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 13,672 (373 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxewl_0gBQJSzb00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Anderson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 91,981 (2579 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWzvX_0gBQJSzb00
Canva

#37. Oconee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 34,302 (946 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBCMF_0gBQJSzb00
Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Aiken County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 75,553 (2171 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucyHX_0gBQJSzb00
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Dorchester County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 80,345 (2315 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZdtt_0gBQJSzb00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Edgefield County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 10,684 (305 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygJMV_0gBQJSzb00
Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Berkeley County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 110,706 (3364 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLPOl_0gBQJSzb00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kershaw County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 29,443 (897 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OLYT_0gBQJSzb00
Canva

#31. Spartanburg County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 158,628 (4714 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gytDY_0gBQJSzb00
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#30. York County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 149,942 (4570 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTeab_0gBQJSzb00
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Florence County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 65,891 (2054 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWQBt_0gBQJSzb00
Public Domain

#28. Pickens County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 58,422 (1798 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PvVS_0gBQJSzb00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Colleton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 16,547 (529 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSJQ2_0gBQJSzb00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Richland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 196,639 (6384 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTI7K_0gBQJSzb00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Laurens County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 30,385 (989 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvEwr_0gBQJSzb00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Calhoun County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 6,466 (217 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjTTR_0gBQJSzb00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chesterfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 21,848 (732 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BYro_0gBQJSzb00
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Darlington County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 29,796 (1017 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE01m_0gBQJSzb00
Canva

#21. Georgetown County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 26,612 (918 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0gBQJSzb00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#20. Lancaster County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 44,144 (1499 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCqFX_0gBQJSzb00
Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#19. McCormick County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 3,328 (114 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSvTT_0gBQJSzb00
Brian Scott // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Abbeville County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 9,573 (337 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erlMo_0gBQJSzb00
Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Greenwood County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 30,139 (1055 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFVOF_0gBQJSzb00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Horry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 156,112 (5533 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpf6Q_0gBQJSzb00
Canva

#15. Sumter County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 42,300 (1537 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3JfO_0gBQJSzb00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clarendon County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 12,551 (461 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SksV_0gBQJSzb00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cherokee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: +1.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 24,632 (1052 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAviM_0gBQJSzb00
Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Chester County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 13,556 (596 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQC0_0gBQJSzb00
Canva

#11. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 11,544 (533 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ePug_0gBQJSzb00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dillon County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 13,218 (622 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0gBQJSzb00
Library of Congress

#9. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 6,610 (311 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ji36K_0gBQJSzb00
John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fairfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 9,280 (443 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPRML_0gBQJSzb00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Williamsburg County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 10,889 (518 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19utYb_0gBQJSzb00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Barnwell County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 7,558 (387 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0gBQJSzb00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 12,947 (667 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQPfl_0gBQJSzb00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Orangeburg County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.8%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 33,424 (1932 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKBYb_0gBQJSzb00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bamberg County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.9%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 4,616 (272 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufkqH_0gBQJSzb00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Allendale County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 2,385 (142 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Marlboro County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 8,814 (585 unemployed)

