Canva

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Arkansas

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Arkansas using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 7,253 (235 unemployed)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Poinsett County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 9,703 (312 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cross County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 6,904 (226 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 6,247 (204 unemployed)

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 7,640 (254 unemployed)

Canva

#45. Cleveland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 3,116 (106 unemployed)

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Conway County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 8,387 (287 unemployed)

Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. White County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 33,957 (1152 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#42. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 5,303 (183 unemployed)

Canva

#41. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 6,621 (230 unemployed)

Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pike County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 4,137 (146 unemployed)

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Sevier County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 5,232 (185 unemployed)

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Little River County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 5,335 (194 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#37. Miller County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 19,180 (683 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Ouachita County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 9,738 (351 unemployed)

Canva

#35. Perry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 4,150 (150 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pope County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 27,280 (974 unemployed)

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#33. Pulaski County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 187,390 (6656 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Yell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 7,740 (275 unemployed)

DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dallas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 2,765 (102 unemployed)

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#30. Garland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 40,846 (1524 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Logan County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 8,231 (301 unemployed)

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Woodruff County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 2,719 (100 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nevada County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 3,299 (126 unemployed)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Searcy County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 3,048 (117 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Stone County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 4,505 (173 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Van Buren County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 5,939 (226 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cleburne County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 8,982 (347 unemployed)

Canva

#22. Crittenden County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 20,681 (800 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sharp County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 5,794 (227 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Bradley County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 3,987 (160 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 8,629 (355 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Drew County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 7,396 (318 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Johnson County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 9,923 (428 unemployed)

Canva

#16. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 3,740 (162 unemployed)

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Monroe County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 2,559 (110 unemployed)

Canva

#14. Columbia County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 8,780 (383 unemployed)

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#13. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 2,768 (123 unemployed)

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 5,454 (246 unemployed)

Library of Congress

#11. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 2,448 (111 unemployed)

Canva

#10. Lafayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 2,284 (106 unemployed)

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Izard County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 4,385 (211 unemployed)

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#8. St. Francis County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 7,521 (368 unemployed)

Canva

#7. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 14,834 (735 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#6. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 26,380 (1439 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Desha County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 4,773 (270 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ashley County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 6,722 (402 unemployed)

Canva

#3. Mississippi County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 16,091 (1049 unemployed)

Canva

#2. Phillips County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 5,642 (385 unemployed)

Canva

#1. Chicot County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 2,916 (216 unemployed)