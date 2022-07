JNix // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Canva

#50. Warren County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 2,651 (86 unemployed)

Canva

#49. Wilcox County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 2,775 (90 unemployed)

Canva

#48. Bibb County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 67,928 (2235 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Irwin County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 3,630 (118 unemployed)

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#46. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 3,806 (127 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Schley County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,130 (70 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Toombs County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 11,959 (390 unemployed)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Treutlen County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 2,609 (87 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Webster County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 989 (33 unemployed)

Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Baker County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 1,183 (40 unemployed)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Chattooga County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 9,297 (315 unemployed)

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Early County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 4,283 (145 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Elbert County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 7,749 (262 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Murray County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 15,447 (525 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Taliaferro County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 537 (18 unemployed)

Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Baldwin County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 17,563 (618 unemployed)

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dodge County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 7,033 (243 unemployed)

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Emanuel County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 8,752 (310 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#32. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 7,068 (245 unemployed)

SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Meriwether County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 9,070 (313 unemployed)

Canva

#30. Mitchell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 8,180 (283 unemployed)

Canva

#29. Towns County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 4,174 (145 unemployed)

CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Whitfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 43,367 (1519 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ben Hill County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 5,539 (201 unemployed)

Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#26. Macon County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 4,645 (166 unemployed)

Canva

#25. Wilkes County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 3,721 (134 unemployed)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bleckley County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 4,616 (171 unemployed)

Garydunncolumbusgausa // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Muscogee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 76,563 (2849 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 6,681 (249 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dooly County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -4.5%

- Total labor force: 4,790 (182 unemployed)

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jenkins County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 3,173 (120 unemployed)

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#19. Richmond County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 83,845 (3199 unemployed)

Canva

#18. Screven County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 5,009 (192 unemployed)

Canva

#17. Sumter County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 12,145 (459 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Taylor County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 2,893 (109 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Turner County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 3,273 (125 unemployed)

Canva

#14. Twiggs County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 2,826 (108 unemployed)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. McDuffie County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 8,525 (330 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Quitman County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 761 (30 unemployed)

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Randolph County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 2,418 (95 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Chattahoochee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 1,948 (78 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clayton County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 141,457 (5744 unemployed)

Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dougherty County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 36,966 (1502 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Terrell County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 3,548 (151 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Crisp County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.9%

- Total labor force: 9,426 (413 unemployed)

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wheeler County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 1,669 (74 unemployed)

csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hancock County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 2,552 (117 unemployed)

Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Burke County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 9,218 (436 unemployed)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Telfair County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 3,686 (192 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#1. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 883 (62 unemployed)

