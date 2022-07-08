Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maine

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maine using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#16. Cumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 160,848 (4050 unemployed)

#15. Sagadahoc County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 18,962 (477 unemployed)

#14. York County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 110,449 (2947 unemployed)

#13. Kennebec County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 60,048 (1717 unemployed)

#12. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 16,555 (481 unemployed)

#11. Androscoggin County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 52,998 (1606 unemployed)

#10. Knox County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 19,714 (589 unemployed)

#9. Penobscot County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 74,362 (2332 unemployed)

#8. Waldo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 20,166 (629 unemployed)

#7. Hancock County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 28,644 (913 unemployed)

#6. Oxford County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 25,242 (900 unemployed)

#5. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 13,136 (551 unemployed)

#4. Somerset County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 21,875 (923 unemployed)

#3. Piscataquis County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 7,266 (317 unemployed)

#2. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 13,216 (629 unemployed)

#1. Aroostook County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 28,168 (1373 unemployed)