ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9iD0_0gBQJIPZ00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maine

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maine using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdBOn_0gBQJIPZ00
MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 160,848 (4050 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xP7Mj_0gBQJIPZ00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sagadahoc County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 18,962 (477 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gytDY_0gBQJIPZ00
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#14. York County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 110,449 (2947 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfLi2_0gBQJIPZ00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kennebec County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 60,048 (1717 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQJIPZ00
Canva

#12. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 16,555 (481 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mMph_0gBQJIPZ00
Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Androscoggin County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 52,998 (1606 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0gBQJIPZ00
Canva

#10. Knox County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 19,714 (589 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Win9b_0gBQJIPZ00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. Penobscot County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 74,362 (2332 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18skxv_0gBQJIPZ00
Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Waldo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 20,166 (629 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0do7_0gBQJIPZ00
csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hancock County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 28,644 (913 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpYIq_0gBQJIPZ00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Oxford County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 25,242 (900 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0gBQJIPZ00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 13,136 (551 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32A8fB_0gBQJIPZ00
Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Somerset County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 21,875 (923 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OZ5N_0gBQJIPZ00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Piscataquis County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 7,266 (317 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0gBQJIPZ00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 13,216 (629 unemployed)

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Aroostook County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 28,168 (1373 unemployed)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Maine Unemployment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy