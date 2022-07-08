ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsgqZ_0gBQJFlO00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPgSU_0gBQJFlO00
Wyatt Greene // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Appomattox County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 6,961 (226 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdBOn_0gBQJFlO00
MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Cumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 4,731 (151 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yexij_0gBQJFlO00
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Surry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 3,650 (116 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mieo0_0gBQJFlO00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Caroline County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 14,674 (490 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEiy7_0gBQJFlO00
doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Carroll County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 13,615 (445 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xkY1_0gBQJFlO00
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Greensville County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 4,469 (146 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAs55_0gBQJFlO00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Henry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 25,444 (832 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMHk6_0gBQJFlO00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Suffolk

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 44,422 (1452 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyDmB_0gBQJFlO00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Charles City County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 3,415 (116 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RCm2_0gBQJFlO00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dinwiddie County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 13,174 (449 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFnr5_0gBQJFlO00
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Essex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 5,389 (185 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0gBQJFlO00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#39. Lancaster County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 5,696 (191 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0gBQJFlO00
Library of Congress

#38. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 8,799 (299 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE9OT_0gBQJFlO00
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#37. Mecklenburg County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 13,481 (461 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2377v9_0gBQJFlO00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Northumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 5,825 (198 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlgaJ_0gBQJFlO00
Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Prince George County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 14,697 (507 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak8rE_0gBQJFlO00
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Russell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 11,383 (382 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mWb3_0gBQJFlO00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Colonial Heights

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 8,172 (274 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XY3Sa_0gBQJFlO00
Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Roanoke

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 47,832 (1615 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgqEI_0gBQJFlO00
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Fredericksburg

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 14,072 (497 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uQXJ_0gBQJFlO00
Alma mater // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harrisonburg

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.9%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 24,338 (848 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdC0e_0gBQJFlO00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Halifax County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 16,064 (584 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqm60_0gBQJFlO00
Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Patrick County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 7,393 (265 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyozR_0gBQJFlO00
Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Bristol

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 7,432 (267 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03C09T_0gBQJFlO00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Radford

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +1.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 8,829 (318 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HULaN_0gBQJFlO00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Northampton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 5,460 (201 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZoEu_0gBQJFlO00
Puritan Nerd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Prince Edward County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 11,011 (402 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmpeA_0gBQJFlO00
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wise County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 14,510 (540 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q74Fz_0gBQJFlO00
Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Norton

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 1,796 (69 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9YGM_0gBQJFlO00
Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dickenson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 5,174 (203 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6pgd_0gBQJFlO00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tazewell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 16,289 (628 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceOlF_0gBQJFlO00
Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Covington

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 2,411 (95 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bv6kY_0gBQJFlO00
Will Weaver // Wikicommons

#18. Richmond

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 116,105 (4533 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qVpX_0gBQJFlO00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lynchburg

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 35,054 (1415 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpCZw_0gBQJFlO00
Ewelch1 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Norfolk

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 107,844 (4332 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410cRo_0gBQJFlO00
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Buckingham County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 6,214 (253 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbzH1_0gBQJFlO00
Petra holden // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Newport News

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 86,510 (3534 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBE9b_0gBQJFlO00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hampton

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 62,940 (2641 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nULO5_0gBQJFlO00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lexington

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +1.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 2,263 (95 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrecO_0gBQJFlO00
SKM2000 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Williamsburg

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +1.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 6,652 (280 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMuD6_0gBQJFlO00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Franklin

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 3,549 (156 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wv7fy_0gBQJFlO00
iofoto // Shutterstock

#9. Brunswick County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 6,012 (277 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCF3U_0gBQJFlO00
U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Portsmouth

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 43,299 (2002 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRkxz_0gBQJFlO00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Danville

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 19,531 (978 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8EI7_0gBQJFlO00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Buchanan County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 6,572 (333 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nf8nN_0gBQJFlO00
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sussex County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.8%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 3,461 (176 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKAgB_0gBQJFlO00
Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Martinsville

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 5,900 (302 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7tbP_0gBQJFlO00
DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Emporia

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 2,450 (128 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iH94p_0gBQJFlO00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hopewell

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 9,282 (488 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Petersburg

- Current unemployment rate: 6.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -3.8%
- Total labor force: 12,228 (847 unemployed)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
City
Bristol, VA
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
City
Radford, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Lexington, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Emporia, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
State
Nebraska State
City
Martinsville, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Labor Force#Virginia Unemployment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy