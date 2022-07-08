Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Appomattox County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 6,961 (226 unemployed)

#49. Cumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 4,731 (151 unemployed)

#48. Surry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 3,650 (116 unemployed)

#47. Caroline County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 14,674 (490 unemployed)

#46. Carroll County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 13,615 (445 unemployed)

#45. Greensville County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 4,469 (146 unemployed)

#44. Henry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 25,444 (832 unemployed)

#43. Suffolk

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 44,422 (1452 unemployed)

#42. Charles City County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 3,415 (116 unemployed)

#41. Dinwiddie County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 13,174 (449 unemployed)

#40. Essex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 5,389 (185 unemployed)

#39. Lancaster County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 5,696 (191 unemployed)

#38. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 8,799 (299 unemployed)

#37. Mecklenburg County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 13,481 (461 unemployed)

#36. Northumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 5,825 (198 unemployed)

#35. Prince George County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 14,697 (507 unemployed)

#34. Russell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 11,383 (382 unemployed)

#33. Colonial Heights

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 8,172 (274 unemployed)

#32. Roanoke

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 47,832 (1615 unemployed)

#31. Fredericksburg

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 14,072 (497 unemployed)

#30. Harrisonburg

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 24,338 (848 unemployed)

#29. Halifax County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 16,064 (584 unemployed)

#28. Patrick County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 7,393 (265 unemployed)

#27. Bristol

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 7,432 (267 unemployed)

#26. Radford

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +1.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 8,829 (318 unemployed)

#25. Northampton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 5,460 (201 unemployed)

#24. Prince Edward County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 11,011 (402 unemployed)

#23. Wise County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 14,510 (540 unemployed)

#22. Norton

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 1,796 (69 unemployed)

#21. Dickenson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 5,174 (203 unemployed)

#20. Tazewell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 16,289 (628 unemployed)

#19. Covington

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 2,411 (95 unemployed)

#18. Richmond

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 116,105 (4533 unemployed)

#17. Lynchburg

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 35,054 (1415 unemployed)

#16. Norfolk

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 107,844 (4332 unemployed)

#15. Buckingham County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 6,214 (253 unemployed)

#14. Newport News

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 86,510 (3534 unemployed)

#13. Hampton

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 62,940 (2641 unemployed)

#12. Lexington

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +1.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 2,263 (95 unemployed)

#11. Williamsburg

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +1.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 6,652 (280 unemployed)

#10. Franklin

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 3,549 (156 unemployed)

#9. Brunswick County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 6,012 (277 unemployed)

#8. Portsmouth

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 43,299 (2002 unemployed)

#7. Danville

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 19,531 (978 unemployed)

#6. Buchanan County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 6,572 (333 unemployed)

#5. Sussex County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 3,461 (176 unemployed)

#4. Martinsville

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 5,900 (302 unemployed)

#3. Emporia

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 2,450 (128 unemployed)

#2. Hopewell

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 9,282 (488 unemployed)

#1. Petersburg

- Current unemployment rate: 6.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.8%

- Total labor force: 12,228 (847 unemployed)