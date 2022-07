Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Isabella County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 32,906 (1546 unemployed)

#49. Macomb County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 437,295 (20449 unemployed)

#48. St. Clair County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 73,885 (3445 unemployed)

#47. Sanilac County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 19,575 (924 unemployed)

#46. Shiawassee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 33,130 (1567 unemployed)

#45. Benzie County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 8,914 (429 unemployed)

#44. Ingham County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 148,064 (7072 unemployed)

#43. Marquette County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 31,085 (1496 unemployed)

#42. Mason County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 13,530 (651 unemployed)

#41. Bay County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 49,449 (2414 unemployed)

#40. Calhoun County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 61,155 (2983 unemployed)

#39. Lapeer County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 39,955 (1951 unemployed)

#38. Mackinac County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -8.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 5,438 (267 unemployed)

#37. Eaton County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +1.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 56,817 (2823 unemployed)

#36. Emmet County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: -1.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 17,164 (854 unemployed)

#35. Cheboygan County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: -5.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 10,543 (537 unemployed)

#34. Tuscola County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 23,294 (1183 unemployed)

#33. Delta County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 16,763 (879 unemployed)

#32. Gogebic County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 5,710 (296 unemployed)

#31. Houghton County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 15,337 (793 unemployed)

#30. Iron County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 5,001 (262 unemployed)

#29. Otsego County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 11,873 (627 unemployed)

#28. Manistee County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 10,538 (570 unemployed)

#27. Mecosta County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 18,352 (986 unemployed)

#26. Muskegon County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 77,457 (4198 unemployed)

#25. Antrim County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 10,246 (568 unemployed)

#24. Kalkaska County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 7,995 (444 unemployed)

#23. Chippewa County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.7%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 16,533 (944 unemployed)

#22. Genesee County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 178,792 (10342 unemployed)

#21. Gladwin County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 9,901 (574 unemployed)

#20. Iosco County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 10,443 (605 unemployed)

#19. Saginaw County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 82,328 (4745 unemployed)

#18. Alcona County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 4,033 (244 unemployed)

#17. Oceana County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 12,294 (756 unemployed)

#16. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 787,853 (48433 unemployed)

#15. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 5,556 (348 unemployed)

#14. Luce County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.3%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 2,133 (135 unemployed)

#13. Presque Isle County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.3%

--- 1 month change: -1.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 5,079 (318 unemployed)

#12. Ogemaw County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.4%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 8,343 (536 unemployed)

#11. Clare County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 11,641 (766 unemployed)

#10. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 4,050 (269 unemployed)

#9. Arenac County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.7%

--- 1 month change: -1.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 6,002 (402 unemployed)

#8. Keweenaw County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 868 (58 unemployed)

#7. Alger County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.1%

--- 1 month change: -1.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 3,234 (231 unemployed)

#6. Schoolcraft County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.1%

--- 1 month change: -1.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 3,235 (231 unemployed)

#5. Baraga County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.2%

--- 1 month change: -1.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 3,149 (228 unemployed)

#4. Montmorency County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.5%

--- 1 month change: -1.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 3,149 (236 unemployed)

#3. Oscoda County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.6%

--- 1 month change: -1.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 2,754 (209 unemployed)

#2. Ontonagon County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 2,155 (168 unemployed)

#1. Roscommon County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.9%

--- 1 month change: -2.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 7,639 (680 unemployed)