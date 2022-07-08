ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtGqX_0gBQI53a00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xc8UK_0gBQI53a00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Los Alamos County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 10,040 (186 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQC0_0gBQI53a00
Canva

#32. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 1,513 (39 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mh7N_0gBQI53a00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Curry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 21,054 (638 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq8NS_0gBQI53a00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. De Baca County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 657 (20 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8bII_0gBQI53a00
Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Harding County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 280 (9 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raEns_0gBQI53a00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Roosevelt County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 8,044 (267 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH0L7_0gBQI53a00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hidalgo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 1,802 (61 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUtub_0gBQI53a00
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#26. Santa Fe County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 73,557 (2581 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0gBQI53a00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Bernalillo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 335,026 (12220 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfkmE_0gBQI53a00
Canva

#24. Eddy County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 31,164 (1119 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMuVp_0gBQI53a00
turtix // Shutterstock

#23. Sandoval County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 67,698 (2616 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF8Lk_0gBQI53a00
Canva

#22. Socorro County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 5,980 (233 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRRFY_0gBQI53a00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Colfax County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 5,083 (202 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35soTU_0gBQI53a00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Otero County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 24,788 (1002 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDwrY_0gBQI53a00
Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Valencia County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 30,927 (1309 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0gBQI53a00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -3.0%
- Total labor force: 11,279 (480 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyukZ_0gBQI53a00
Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Quay County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 2,902 (126 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoWj6_0gBQI53a00
David Langford // Shutterstock

#16. Doña Ana County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 99,383 (4336 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx1TV_0gBQI53a00
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#15. Chaves County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 26,325 (1182 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQI53a00
Canva

#14. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -3.0%
- Total labor force: 8,375 (378 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWjWU_0gBQI53a00
Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Rio Arriba County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 16,486 (739 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLhVr_0gBQI53a00
Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Catron County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 1,112 (51 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRGo5_0gBQI53a00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. San Juan County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -3.2%
- Total labor force: 50,226 (2359 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFPO_0gBQI53a00
JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. San Miguel County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 10,022 (486 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luV93_0gBQI53a00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Guadalupe County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 1,656 (87 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JJrW_0gBQI53a00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lea County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -4.3%
- Total labor force: 27,190 (1478 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVLS6_0gBQI53a00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Torrance County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 5,380 (289 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTccV_0gBQI53a00
Canva

#6. Cibola County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -4.0%
- Total labor force: 8,720 (480 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQmrO_0gBQI53a00
StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#5. McKinley County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -3.9%
- Total labor force: 23,878 (1338 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LstRq_0gBQI53a00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mora County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: +1.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 1,952 (115 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a99H1_0gBQI53a00
Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Taos County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -3.7%
- Total labor force: 13,856 (821 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7mWI_0gBQI53a00
Canva

#2. Sierra County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 4,012 (261 unemployed)

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Luna County

- Current unemployment rate: 11.5%
--- 1 month change: -1.8%
--- 1 year change: -4.5%
- Total labor force: 9,518 (1098 unemployed)

Community Policy