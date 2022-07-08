AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Los Alamos County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 10,040 (186 unemployed)

Canva

#32. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 1,513 (39 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Curry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 21,054 (638 unemployed)

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. De Baca County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 657 (20 unemployed)

Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Harding County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 280 (9 unemployed)

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Roosevelt County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 8,044 (267 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hidalgo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 1,802 (61 unemployed)

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#26. Santa Fe County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 73,557 (2581 unemployed)

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Bernalillo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 335,026 (12220 unemployed)

Canva

#24. Eddy County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 31,164 (1119 unemployed)

turtix // Shutterstock

#23. Sandoval County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 67,698 (2616 unemployed)

Canva

#22. Socorro County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 5,980 (233 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Colfax County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 5,083 (202 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Otero County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 24,788 (1002 unemployed)

Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Valencia County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 30,927 (1309 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 11,279 (480 unemployed)

Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Quay County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 2,902 (126 unemployed)

David Langford // Shutterstock

#16. Doña Ana County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 99,383 (4336 unemployed)

Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#15. Chaves County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 26,325 (1182 unemployed)

Canva

#14. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 8,375 (378 unemployed)

Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Rio Arriba County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 16,486 (739 unemployed)

Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Catron County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 1,112 (51 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. San Juan County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 50,226 (2359 unemployed)

JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. San Miguel County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 10,022 (486 unemployed)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Guadalupe County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 1,656 (87 unemployed)

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lea County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -4.3%

- Total labor force: 27,190 (1478 unemployed)

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Torrance County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 5,380 (289 unemployed)

Canva

#6. Cibola County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -4.0%

- Total labor force: 8,720 (480 unemployed)

StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#5. McKinley County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -3.9%

- Total labor force: 23,878 (1338 unemployed)

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mora County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +1.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,952 (115 unemployed)

Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Taos County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.7%

- Total labor force: 13,856 (821 unemployed)

Canva

#2. Sierra County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 4,012 (261 unemployed)

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Luna County

- Current unemployment rate: 11.5%

--- 1 month change: -1.8%

--- 1 year change: -4.5%

- Total labor force: 9,518 (1098 unemployed)