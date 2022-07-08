Canva

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

You may also like: Where people in South Dakota are moving to most

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Aurora County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 1,542 (31 unemployed)

Canva

#49. Beadle County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 9,378 (192 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Bon Homme County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 2,932 (60 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#47. Miner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 1,221 (24 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#46. Moody County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 4,092 (80 unemployed)

You may also like: Best private high schools in South Dakota

Canva

#45. Stanley County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 1,967 (39 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sully County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 848 (17 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Turner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 4,837 (96 unemployed)

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Brookings County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 18,935 (390 unemployed)

Canva

#41. Butte County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 4,977 (106 unemployed)

You may also like: Best public high schools in South Dakota

Canva

#40. Codington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 15,880 (338 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 4,493 (94 unemployed)

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hutchinson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 3,735 (80 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kingsbury County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 2,899 (61 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 13,922 (289 unemployed)

You may also like: 10.7 percent of households in South Dakota receive food stamps

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Perkins County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 1,480 (31 unemployed)

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#34. Sanborn County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 1,252 (26 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Faulk County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 1,134 (25 unemployed)

Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Meade County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 14,636 (324 unemployed)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pennington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 60,253 (1329 unemployed)

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in South Dakota

Canva

#30. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 8,713 (196 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Charles Mix County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 3,958 (93 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 2,009 (47 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#27. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 7,102 (165 unemployed)

Canva

#26. Hyde County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 690 (16 unemployed)

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 6,659 (153 unemployed)

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Potter County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 1,099 (25 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Brown County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 20,526 (485 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hanson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 1,812 (44 unemployed)

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Campbell County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 799 (20 unemployed)

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in South Dakota

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lyman County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 1,698 (42 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Spink County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 3,236 (80 unemployed)

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fall River County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 3,205 (82 unemployed)

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 1,301 (34 unemployed)

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jones County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 540 (14 unemployed)

You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in South Dakota

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#15. McPherson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 1,021 (27 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Custer County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 4,306 (122 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Deuel County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 2,350 (65 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Mellette County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 759 (21 unemployed)

Canva

#11. Marshall County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 2,539 (73 unemployed)

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in South Dakota

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#10. Day County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 2,760 (82 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bennett County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 1,053 (33 unemployed)

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Roberts County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 4,650 (145 unemployed)

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ziebach County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 958 (30 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Corson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 1,347 (43 unemployed)

You may also like: South Dakota is the #2 worst state at buckling up

Acdixon // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Todd County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 2,988 (98 unemployed)

Jasperdo // Flickr

#4. Buffalo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 667 (25 unemployed)

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Walworth County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 2,187 (80 unemployed)

Canva

#2. Dewey County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 2,258 (85 unemployed)

Canva

#1. Oglala Lakota County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 3,645 (204 unemployed)

You may also like: South Dakota is the #6 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities