Economy

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31f6sF_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lW32_0gBQHuaF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Aurora County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 1,542 (31 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCSPU_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#49. Beadle County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 9,378 (192 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFQ9v_0gBQHuaF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Bon Homme County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 2,932 (60 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCMmp_0gBQHuaF00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#47. Miner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 1,221 (24 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDBeA_0gBQHuaF00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#46. Moody County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 4,092 (80 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgG5I_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#45. Stanley County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 1,967 (39 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3XGY_0gBQHuaF00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sully County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 848 (17 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIe9x_0gBQHuaF00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Turner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 4,837 (96 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeRak_0gBQHuaF00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Brookings County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 18,935 (390 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9a0A_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#41. Butte County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 4,977 (106 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2UBz_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#40. Codington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 15,880 (338 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0gBQHuaF00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 4,493 (94 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRXy0_0gBQHuaF00
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hutchinson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 3,735 (80 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLwoB_0gBQHuaF00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kingsbury County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 2,899 (61 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#36. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 13,922 (289 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7zNj_0gBQHuaF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Perkins County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 1,480 (31 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUAwR_0gBQHuaF00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#34. Sanborn County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 1,252 (26 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8561_0gBQHuaF00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Faulk County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 1,134 (25 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqdoR_0gBQHuaF00
Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Meade County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 14,636 (324 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw7Oj_0gBQHuaF00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pennington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 60,253 (1329 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQC0_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#30. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 8,713 (196 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6R97_0gBQHuaF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Charles Mix County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 3,958 (93 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tvFN_0gBQHuaF00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 2,009 (47 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0gBQHuaF00
JNix // Shutterstock

#27. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 7,102 (165 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENm7I_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#26. Hyde County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 690 (16 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLumj_0gBQHuaF00
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 6,659 (153 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuJJY_0gBQHuaF00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Potter County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 1,099 (25 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdFGW_0gBQHuaF00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Brown County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 20,526 (485 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsAA7_0gBQHuaF00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hanson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 1,812 (44 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ns3o3_0gBQHuaF00
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Campbell County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 799 (20 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCexJ_0gBQHuaF00
Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lyman County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 1,698 (42 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmC3y_0gBQHuaF00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Spink County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 3,236 (80 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK796_0gBQHuaF00
Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fall River County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 3,205 (82 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0gBQHuaF00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 1,301 (34 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0001bp_0gBQHuaF00
Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jones County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 540 (14 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmkUm_0gBQHuaF00
Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#15. McPherson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 1,021 (27 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zebr_0gBQHuaF00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Custer County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 4,306 (122 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ntarn_0gBQHuaF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Deuel County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 2,350 (65 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wf5dw_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#12. Mellette County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 759 (21 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LNDR_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#11. Marshall County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 2,539 (73 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNdF6_0gBQHuaF00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#10. Day County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 2,760 (82 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9QiC_0gBQHuaF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bennett County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 1,053 (33 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2cm0_0gBQHuaF00
Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Roberts County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 4,650 (145 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwUMD_0gBQHuaF00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ziebach County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 958 (30 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29huRG_0gBQHuaF00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Corson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 1,347 (43 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjL60_0gBQHuaF00
Acdixon // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Todd County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 2,988 (98 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXXvn_0gBQHuaF00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#4. Buffalo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 667 (25 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiXDn_0gBQHuaF00
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Walworth County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 2,187 (80 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h07DY_0gBQHuaF00
Canva

#2. Dewey County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 2,258 (85 unemployed)

Canva

#1. Oglala Lakota County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 3,645 (204 unemployed)

