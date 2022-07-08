ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Canva

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Hocking County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 13,028 (399 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 62,854 (2057 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Fulton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 22,324 (734 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Henry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 12,795 (420 unemployed)

marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Seneca County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 26,918 (895 unemployed)

Canva

#45. Stark County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 182,617 (6027 unemployed)

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Allen County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 47,460 (1590 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Brown County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 19,388 (667 unemployed)

doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Carroll County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 12,696 (433 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clinton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 18,047 (618 unemployed)

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hardin County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 13,213 (454 unemployed)

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#39. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 250,763 (8587 unemployed)

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Muskingum County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 40,544 (1364 unemployed)

Canva

#37. Perry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 16,071 (545 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Summit County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 266,991 (9004 unemployed)

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Ashtabula County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 43,288 (1498 unemployed)

Canva

#34. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 23,534 (833 unemployed)

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 11,086 (402 unemployed)

Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Huron County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 27,950 (1017 unemployed)

shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Ottawa County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 21,023 (765 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Richland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 51,141 (1847 unemployed)

Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Gallia County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 12,186 (448 unemployed)

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Highland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 17,420 (641 unemployed)

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lucas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 209,272 (7756 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 27,205 (1015 unemployed)

636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Columbiana County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 45,300 (1709 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 17,894 (680 unemployed)

Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Guernsey County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 17,719 (675 unemployed)

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Sandusky County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -3.1%
- Total labor force: 30,777 (1166 unemployed)

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 12,587 (487 unemployed)

MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Morgan County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 6,783 (266 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Vinton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 5,466 (211 unemployed)

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Athens County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 25,535 (1031 unemployed)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Belmont County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 28,320 (1122 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Coshocton County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 13,821 (553 unemployed)

Canva

#15. Erie County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 37,088 (1473 unemployed)

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Mahoning County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 99,196 (3966 unemployed)

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Scioto County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 29,571 (1195 unemployed)

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Harrison County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 6,530 (266 unemployed)

Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pike County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 10,917 (446 unemployed)

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Trumbull County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 83,707 (3401 unemployed)

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Geauga County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.4%
- Total labor force: 47,928 (2049 unemployed)

Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Medina County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 97,105 (4237 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#7. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 27,617 (1235 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Meigs County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 8,688 (395 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Noble County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 4,672 (215 unemployed)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 124,097 (5867 unemployed)

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monroe County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: -1.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 5,233 (249 unemployed)

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lorain County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 153,400 (8529 unemployed)

#1. Cuyahoga County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 601,048 (35793 unemployed)

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

