ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdBZa_0gBQFMVx00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

You may also like: Where people in Wisconsin are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0gBQFMVx00
M Floyd // Flickr

#50. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 46,067 (1162 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSJQ2_0gBQFMVx00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Richland County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 8,918 (227 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dC5lV_0gBQFMVx00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. St. Croix County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 51,745 (1318 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0gBQFMVx00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#47. Winnebago County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 92,254 (2295 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdFGW_0gBQFMVx00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Brown County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 141,837 (3662 unemployed)

You may also like: Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMnJS_0gBQFMVx00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Manitowoc County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 40,599 (1074 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O8Qm_0gBQFMVx00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Taylor County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 10,912 (284 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yE2CV_0gBQFMVx00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Chippewa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 33,561 (908 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQFMVx00
Canva

#42. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 14,743 (394 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vx0co_0gBQFMVx00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pierce County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 25,480 (698 unemployed)

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LU5Ei_0gBQFMVx00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Shawano County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 20,623 (567 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xq9LA_0gBQFMVx00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Trempealeau County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 15,239 (405 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SjE0_0gBQFMVx00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dunn County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 24,084 (667 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwADh_0gBQFMVx00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Oconto County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 20,722 (577 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b0ka_0gBQFMVx00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oneida County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 17,938 (504 unemployed)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HFSs_0gBQFMVx00
JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Portage County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 37,818 (1063 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiXDn_0gBQFMVx00
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Walworth County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 57,008 (1599 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbZtS_0gBQFMVx00
self // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Waupaca County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 25,548 (709 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dd14s_0gBQFMVx00
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Barron County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 24,361 (714 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UYd2_0gBQFMVx00
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Door County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 15,570 (451 unemployed)

You may also like: States where people in Wisconsin are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyEAe_0gBQFMVx00
Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Juneau County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 13,311 (390 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lkwpf_0gBQFMVx00
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sauk County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 33,459 (962 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXXvn_0gBQFMVx00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#28. Buffalo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 6,241 (189 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4di9qV_0gBQFMVx00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Green Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 9,396 (281 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hia66_0gBQFMVx00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marquette County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 7,693 (232 unemployed)

You may also like: States sending the most people to Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTBWR_0gBQFMVx00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 7,253 (225 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4ebA_0gBQFMVx00
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washburn County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -1.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 7,895 (241 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZiCa_0gBQFMVx00
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Waushara County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 11,316 (353 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfBAG_0gBQFMVx00
Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wood County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 33,558 (1047 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9Q7z_0gBQFMVx00
Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -1.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 24,828 (800 unemployed)

You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTeab_0gBQFMVx00
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Florence County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -1.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 2,206 (72 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WLRQ_0gBQFMVx00
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kenosha County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 92,207 (3038 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BVLT_0gBQFMVx00
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Price County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 6,218 (203 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0gBQFMVx00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 9,443 (320 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hevSl_0gBQFMVx00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Langlade County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 9,413 (320 unemployed)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsJhr_0gBQFMVx00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Vilas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -2.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 10,498 (360 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xbRV_0gBQFMVx00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marinette County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 19,030 (673 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwT20_0gBQFMVx00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Rock County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 86,816 (3151 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhEWI_0gBQFMVx00
Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rusk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 6,409 (230 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OL7rk_0gBQFMVx00
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sawyer County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -2.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 8,174 (293 unemployed)

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSn8m_0gBQFMVx00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Racine County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 97,789 (3574 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9r5_0gBQFMVx00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 23,576 (930 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inWXh_0gBQFMVx00
OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Ashland County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 7,573 (304 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRnys_0gBQFMVx00
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Burnett County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: -1.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 7,470 (309 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvyeh_0gBQFMVx00
compujeramey // Flickr

#6. Milwaukee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 464,891 (19586 unemployed)

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNfwd_0gBQFMVx00
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 7,855 (358 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDjQS_0gBQFMVx00
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bayfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: -1.8%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 7,501 (365 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDo9T_0gBQFMVx00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Forest County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%
--- 1 month change: -1.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 3,834 (205 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K32zX_0gBQFMVx00
Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Iron County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%
--- 1 month change: -2.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 2,518 (140 unemployed)

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Menominee County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 1,537 (108 unemployed)

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Wisconsin

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Labor Force#Bobak Ha Eri#Wisconsin Unemployment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy