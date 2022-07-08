Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

You may also like: Where people in Wisconsin are moving to most

M Floyd // Flickr

#50. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 46,067 (1162 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Richland County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 8,918 (227 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. St. Croix County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 51,745 (1318 unemployed)

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#47. Winnebago County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 92,254 (2295 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Brown County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 141,837 (3662 unemployed)

You may also like: Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Manitowoc County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 40,599 (1074 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Taylor County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 10,912 (284 unemployed)

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Chippewa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 33,561 (908 unemployed)

Canva

#42. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 14,743 (394 unemployed)

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pierce County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 25,480 (698 unemployed)

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Shawano County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 20,623 (567 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Trempealeau County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 15,239 (405 unemployed)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dunn County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 24,084 (667 unemployed)

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Oconto County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 20,722 (577 unemployed)

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oneida County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 17,938 (504 unemployed)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Wisconsin

JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Portage County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 37,818 (1063 unemployed)

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Walworth County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 57,008 (1599 unemployed)

self // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Waupaca County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 25,548 (709 unemployed)

Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Barron County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 24,361 (714 unemployed)

Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Door County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 15,570 (451 unemployed)

You may also like: States where people in Wisconsin are getting new jobs

Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Juneau County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 13,311 (390 unemployed)

bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sauk County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 33,459 (962 unemployed)

Jasperdo // Flickr

#28. Buffalo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 6,241 (189 unemployed)

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Green Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 9,396 (281 unemployed)

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marquette County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 7,693 (232 unemployed)

You may also like: States sending the most people to Wisconsin

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 7,253 (225 unemployed)

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washburn County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -1.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 7,895 (241 unemployed)

I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Waushara County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 11,316 (353 unemployed)

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wood County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 33,558 (1047 unemployed)

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -1.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 24,828 (800 unemployed)

You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Wisconsin

Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Florence County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -1.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 2,206 (72 unemployed)

Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kenosha County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 92,207 (3038 unemployed)

Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Price County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 6,218 (203 unemployed)

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 9,443 (320 unemployed)

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Langlade County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 9,413 (320 unemployed)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Wisconsin

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Vilas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -2.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 10,498 (360 unemployed)

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marinette County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 19,030 (673 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Rock County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 86,816 (3151 unemployed)

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rusk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 6,409 (230 unemployed)

Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sawyer County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -2.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 8,174 (293 unemployed)

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Wisconsin

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Racine County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 97,789 (3574 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 23,576 (930 unemployed)

OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Ashland County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 7,573 (304 unemployed)

Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Burnett County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: -1.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 7,470 (309 unemployed)

compujeramey // Flickr

#6. Milwaukee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 464,891 (19586 unemployed)

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 7,855 (358 unemployed)

Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bayfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -1.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 7,501 (365 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Forest County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -1.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 3,834 (205 unemployed)

Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Iron County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: -2.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 2,518 (140 unemployed)

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Menominee County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 1,537 (108 unemployed)

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Wisconsin