Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Texas

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Texas using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Brazoria County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 183,651 (8627 unemployed)

Patrick Feller from Humble, Texas, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Grimes County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 11,102 (523 unemployed)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Panola County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 9,679 (456 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Ector County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -3.7%

- Total labor force: 81,398 (3911 unemployed)

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Harrison County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 28,356 (1350 unemployed)

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Kleberg County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 13,580 (647 unemployed)

Canva

#44. Pecos County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 5,787 (280 unemployed)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Yoakum County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 3,169 (153 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Howard County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 13,416 (659 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 4,230 (209 unemployed)

Canva

#40. Mitchell County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 2,313 (114 unemployed)

Canva

#39. Nueces County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 164,126 (7994 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Refugio County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 3,034 (150 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wilbarger County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 4,751 (232 unemployed)

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Winkler County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 3,669 (178 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#35. San Jacinto County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 11,936 (596 unemployed)

Canva

#34. Duval County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 5,481 (280 unemployed)

Canva

#33. Leon County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 6,203 (314 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Aransas County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 9,274 (479 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cochran County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 1,099 (58 unemployed)

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Hardin County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 24,775 (1339 unemployed)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Trinity County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 5,287 (284 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Chambers County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 20,934 (1160 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Freestone County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 6,248 (343 unemployed)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sutton County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 1,106 (61 unemployed)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Crane County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -3.9%

- Total labor force: 1,545 (88 unemployed)

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 18,201 (1082 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tyler County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 7,481 (445 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jim Hogg County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 1,821 (110 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Brooks County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 2,469 (150 unemployed)

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Cameron County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 175,283 (10627 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Liberty County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 35,216 (2174 unemployed)

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Orange County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 34,749 (2156 unemployed)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#17. San Augustine County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 2,962 (191 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jim Wells County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.7%

- Total labor force: 15,365 (994 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. San Patricio County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 29,431 (1903 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bee County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 8,878 (587 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Matagorda County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 16,314 (1083 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Jasper County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 12,787 (875 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#11. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 101,015 (6904 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hidalgo County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 368,520 (25461 unemployed)

Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Presidio County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -4.1%

- Total labor force: 3,135 (217 unemployed)

Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Morris County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 4,389 (313 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sabine County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 3,997 (284 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Newton County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 4,878 (357 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Zapata County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -4.7%

- Total labor force: 4,366 (371 unemployed)

Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Willacy County

- Current unemployment rate: 9.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 7,295 (670 unemployed)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Maverick County

- Current unemployment rate: 9.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.8%

- Total labor force: 23,026 (2169 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Zavala County

- Current unemployment rate: 9.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 3,239 (313 unemployed)

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Starr County

- Current unemployment rate: 12.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.9%

- Total labor force: 24,338 (3052 unemployed)