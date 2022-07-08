ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebicz_0gBQEqac00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#55. Pendleton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 3,867 (79 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UA2eO_0gBQEqac00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#54. Hampshire County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 11,184 (242 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0gBQEqac00
M Floyd // Flickr

#53. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 30,899 (671 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHxso_0gBQEqac00
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Morgan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 8,653 (211 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygJMV_0gBQEqac00
Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Berkeley County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 60,212 (1507 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epsig_0gBQEqac00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Monroe County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 6,233 (155 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPvcA_0gBQEqac00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Doddridge County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 3,876 (99 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0gBQEqac00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 6,090 (165 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcCn3_0gBQEqac00
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Putnam County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 26,986 (767 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyrAU_0gBQEqac00
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Greenbrier County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 15,741 (459 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIme0_0gBQEqac00
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Monongalia County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 56,997 (1700 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0gBQEqac00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Cabell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 41,521 (1314 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGVQn_0gBQEqac00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Harrison County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 33,822 (1066 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIlBS_0gBQEqac00
Canva

#42. Mineral County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 12,297 (399 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9y4b_0gBQEqac00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Preston County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 15,905 (515 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0TYP_0gBQEqac00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Summers County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 4,635 (149 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zb9fl_0gBQEqac00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hardy County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 5,763 (192 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sn4oi_0gBQEqac00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Raleigh County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 30,576 (1005 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O8Qm_0gBQEqac00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Taylor County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 7,997 (261 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOwGR_0gBQEqac00
O Palsson // Flickr

#36. Kanawha County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 81,830 (2753 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhfaL_0gBQEqac00
Canva

#35. Tucker County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 3,404 (117 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f708Q_0gBQEqac00
Canva

#34. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 15,564 (528 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZQPv_0gBQEqac00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ritchie County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 4,373 (151 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfBAG_0gBQEqac00
Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wood County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 37,144 (1309 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0gBQEqac00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 12,375 (444 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgJgP_0gBQEqac00
Canva

#30. Mason County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 10,250 (371 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcOWl_0gBQEqac00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Ohio County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 20,515 (733 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg0AF_0gBQEqac00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Barbour County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 7,425 (283 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0gBQEqac00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 25,511 (972 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbxy0_0gBQEqac00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Webster County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 3,295 (126 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16o19Y_0gBQEqac00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wyoming County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 7,511 (293 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ka4sL_0gBQEqac00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Nicholas County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 9,234 (371 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cayIA_0gBQEqac00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Randolph County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 12,119 (487 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O3sS_0gBQEqac00
Canva

#22. Fayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 16,215 (673 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEKIo_0gBQEqac00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Boone County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 7,261 (310 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Memdq_0gBQEqac00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Logan County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 11,229 (483 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neN0I_0gBQEqac00
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mercer County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 21,058 (900 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1oMj_0gBQEqac00
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pocahontas County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: -1.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 4,177 (180 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iObzZ_0gBQEqac00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Upshur County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 9,973 (428 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9Q55_0gBQEqac00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#16. Brooke County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 9,993 (435 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqHtA_0gBQEqac00
Thomsonmg2000 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gilmer County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 2,432 (108 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0do7_0gBQEqac00
csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hancock County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 13,166 (597 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LNDR_0gBQEqac00
Canva

#13. Marshall County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 13,450 (600 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEUp9_0gBQEqac00
OZinOH // Flickr

#12. Wetzel County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 6,997 (314 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK8aK_0gBQEqac00
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lewis County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 6,202 (286 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQEqac00
Canva

#10. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 7,060 (322 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yUcI_0gBQEqac00
Canva

#9. Pleasants County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 2,724 (138 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0gBQEqac00
JNix // Shutterstock

#8. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 3,027 (157 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336wcd_0gBQEqac00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wirt County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 2,290 (118 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMPJj_0gBQEqac00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Braxton County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 5,147 (271 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWIrM_0gBQEqac00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Tyler County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 3,051 (164 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kN3U_0gBQEqac00
RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#4. McDowell County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 4,414 (261 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZlpw_0gBQEqac00
Canva

#3. Mingo County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -3.1%
- Total labor force: 6,171 (362 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkZN_0gBQEqac00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Roane County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 5,128 (302 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Calhoun County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.4%
--- 1 month change: -1.5%
--- 1 year change: -3.3%
- Total labor force: 2,661 (171 unemployed)

