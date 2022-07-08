Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#55. Pendleton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 3,867 (79 unemployed)

#54. Hampshire County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 11,184 (242 unemployed)

#53. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 30,899 (671 unemployed)

#52. Morgan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 8,653 (211 unemployed)

#51. Berkeley County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 60,212 (1507 unemployed)

#50. Monroe County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 6,233 (155 unemployed)

#49. Doddridge County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 3,876 (99 unemployed)

#48. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 6,090 (165 unemployed)

#47. Putnam County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 26,986 (767 unemployed)

#46. Greenbrier County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 15,741 (459 unemployed)

#45. Monongalia County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 56,997 (1700 unemployed)

#44. Cabell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 41,521 (1314 unemployed)

#43. Harrison County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 33,822 (1066 unemployed)

#42. Mineral County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 12,297 (399 unemployed)

#41. Preston County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 15,905 (515 unemployed)

#40. Summers County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 4,635 (149 unemployed)

#39. Hardy County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 5,763 (192 unemployed)

#38. Raleigh County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 30,576 (1005 unemployed)

#37. Taylor County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 7,997 (261 unemployed)

#36. Kanawha County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 81,830 (2753 unemployed)

#35. Tucker County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 3,404 (117 unemployed)

#34. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 15,564 (528 unemployed)

#33. Ritchie County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 4,373 (151 unemployed)

#32. Wood County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 37,144 (1309 unemployed)

#31. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 12,375 (444 unemployed)

#30. Mason County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 10,250 (371 unemployed)

#29. Ohio County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 20,515 (733 unemployed)

#28. Barbour County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 7,425 (283 unemployed)

#27. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 25,511 (972 unemployed)

#26. Webster County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 3,295 (126 unemployed)

#25. Wyoming County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 7,511 (293 unemployed)

#24. Nicholas County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 9,234 (371 unemployed)

#23. Randolph County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 12,119 (487 unemployed)

#22. Fayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 16,215 (673 unemployed)

#21. Boone County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 7,261 (310 unemployed)

#20. Logan County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 11,229 (483 unemployed)

#19. Mercer County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 21,058 (900 unemployed)

#18. Pocahontas County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -1.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 4,177 (180 unemployed)

#17. Upshur County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 9,973 (428 unemployed)

#16. Brooke County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 9,993 (435 unemployed)

#15. Gilmer County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 2,432 (108 unemployed)

#14. Hancock County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 13,166 (597 unemployed)

#13. Marshall County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 13,450 (600 unemployed)

#12. Wetzel County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 6,997 (314 unemployed)

#11. Lewis County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 6,202 (286 unemployed)

#10. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 7,060 (322 unemployed)

#9. Pleasants County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 2,724 (138 unemployed)

#8. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 3,027 (157 unemployed)

#7. Wirt County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 2,290 (118 unemployed)

#6. Braxton County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 5,147 (271 unemployed)

#5. Tyler County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 3,051 (164 unemployed)

#4. McDowell County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 4,414 (261 unemployed)

#3. Mingo County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.1%

- Total labor force: 6,171 (362 unemployed)

#2. Roane County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 5,128 (302 unemployed)

#1. Calhoun County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.4%

--- 1 month change: -1.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 2,661 (171 unemployed)