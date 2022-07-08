ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Utah

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIuck_0gBQEnBf00
GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Utah

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Utah using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

You may also like: Where people in Utah are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492tis_0gBQEnBf00
Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Juab County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 6,432 (115 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0gBQEnBf00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cache County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 71,548 (1325 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHxso_0gBQEnBf00
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Morgan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 5,932 (110 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BtWg_0gBQEnBf00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Box Elder County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 27,713 (552 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2wZK_0gBQEnBf00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Davis County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 183,200 (3725 unemployed)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly92Q_0gBQEnBf00
Canva

#24. Kane County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 4,253 (83 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j38B_0gBQEnBf00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Millard County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 6,466 (132 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0wH1_0gBQEnBf00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Rich County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 1,333 (27 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0gBQEnBf00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Utah County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 346,244 (6924 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0gBQEnBf00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#20. Salt Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 665,326 (14492 unemployed)

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Utah, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0gBQEnBf00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 86,045 (1934 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H14Ld_0gBQEnBf00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grand County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 6,936 (159 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l4JE_0gBQEnBf00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Tooele County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 37,473 (874 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0gBQEnBf00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Weber County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 134,469 (3058 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K32zX_0gBQEnBf00
Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Iron County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 27,249 (658 unemployed)

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SleWC_0gBQEnBf00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sevier County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 10,212 (248 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K864l_0gBQEnBf00
DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Beaver County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 3,052 (76 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niEeR_0gBQEnBf00
runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sanpete County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 13,692 (337 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJXUq_0gBQEnBf00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wasatch County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 16,992 (426 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBknh_0gBQEnBf00
The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Emery County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 4,539 (127 unemployed)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFPLN_0gBQEnBf00
Canva

#9. Summit County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 24,308 (669 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeZBl_0gBQEnBf00
1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Duchesne County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 7,986 (250 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2QCd_0gBQEnBf00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Carbon County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 8,603 (272 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f708Q_0gBQEnBf00
Canva

#6. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 1,591 (56 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovjXZ_0gBQEnBf00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Piute County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 503 (18 unemployed)

You may also like: LDS church turns a page: A major civil rights moment in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEQyh_0gBQEnBf00
JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Daggett County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: +1.3%
- Total labor force: 471 (18 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SaM5_0gBQEnBf00
Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Uintah County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 13,796 (528 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRGo5_0gBQEnBf00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. San Juan County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 5,895 (239 unemployed)

GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Garfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 3,070 (139 unemployed)

Comments / 0

Related
TownLift

Biologists’ fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

DENVER — For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he’d been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn’t belong there. “Give me a call when you get this!” he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Business
Utah County, UT
Business
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
State
Nebraska State
Robb Report

This Sprawling $35 Million Jackson Hole Ranch Is Wyoming’s Priciest Property

Click here to read the full article. On the hunt for an epic parcel? Wyoming has you covered. A ranch in Jackson Hole with a whopping 233 acres of land just hit the market for $35 million. That makes it the most expensive listing in the state, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Neighboring the Snake River and Grand Teton National Park, the sprawling property affords magnificent views of the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. The land offers two separate residences, too. The main farmhouse comprises five bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2001, the 4,800-square-foot abode features local river rocks...
WYOMING STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Actually Has Its Own "Area 51"... Under a Lake

These 11 UFO Sightings in Idaho Are Proof We're Not Alone. We dug into the archives of the National UFO Reporting Center and found some of the most terrifying and convincing UFO encounters from Idaho. How a Pregnant Woman Was Almost Abducted by Aliens in Idaho. In June of 1980,...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Labor Force#Utah Unemployment
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine

Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
IDAHO STATE
AFP

Deadpool: US mega drought spells trouble at Hoover Dam

Millions of gallons of Colorado River water hurtle through the Hoover Dam every day, generating electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes. As a consequence, there is not as much in a river that supplies water to tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Power 102.9 NoCo

Mean YouTuber Says These Are the 10 Worst Towns in Colorado

Come with us now as we take a journey across the Centennial State to hear why this YouTuber hates these 10 towns, so much. This YouTuber, The World According to Briggs, is a man who's visited all of the 50 states and lived in several, because of being in the Military. He posts videos on a wide range of things regarding living in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy