Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Utah

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Utah using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#29. Juab County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 6,432 (115 unemployed)

#28. Cache County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 71,548 (1325 unemployed)

#27. Morgan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 5,932 (110 unemployed)

#26. Box Elder County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 27,713 (552 unemployed)

#25. Davis County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 183,200 (3725 unemployed)

#24. Kane County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 4,253 (83 unemployed)

#23. Millard County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 6,466 (132 unemployed)

#22. Rich County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 1,333 (27 unemployed)

#21. Utah County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 346,244 (6924 unemployed)

#20. Salt Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 665,326 (14492 unemployed)

#19. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 86,045 (1934 unemployed)

#18. Grand County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 6,936 (159 unemployed)

#17. Tooele County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 37,473 (874 unemployed)

#16. Weber County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 134,469 (3058 unemployed)

#15. Iron County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 27,249 (658 unemployed)

#14. Sevier County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 10,212 (248 unemployed)

#13. Beaver County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 3,052 (76 unemployed)

#12. Sanpete County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 13,692 (337 unemployed)

#11. Wasatch County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 16,992 (426 unemployed)

#10. Emery County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 4,539 (127 unemployed)

#9. Summit County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 24,308 (669 unemployed)

#8. Duchesne County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 7,986 (250 unemployed)

#7. Carbon County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 8,603 (272 unemployed)

#6. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 1,591 (56 unemployed)

#5. Piute County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 503 (18 unemployed)

#4. Daggett County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: +1.3%

- Total labor force: 471 (18 unemployed)

#3. Uintah County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 13,796 (528 unemployed)

#2. San Juan County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 5,895 (239 unemployed)

#1. Garfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 3,070 (139 unemployed)