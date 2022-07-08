ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kentucky

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvZnf_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kentucky using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0gBQElQD00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#50. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 11,794 (501 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0gBQElQD00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#49. Pulaski County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 25,752 (1077 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDl96_0gBQElQD00
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Edmonson County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 4,704 (203 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbFRn_0gBQElQD00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Fulton County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 2,061 (88 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297zTS_0gBQElQD00
Jim.henderson // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hopkins County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 17,970 (774 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQElQD00
Canva

#45. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 9,269 (400 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEA9N_0gBQElQD00
Hunter Hawley // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Breckinridge County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 7,960 (348 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1481vt_0gBQElQD00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Larue County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 5,796 (254 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PnXE_0gBQElQD00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Rowan County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 9,899 (434 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8Gu8_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Estill County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 5,165 (230 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hkhcn_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Metcalfe County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 3,902 (176 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak8rE_0gBQElQD00
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Russell County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 6,103 (272 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5foq_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Bell County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 8,259 (382 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aijGu_0gBQElQD00
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Grayson County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 10,571 (484 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHxso_0gBQElQD00
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Morgan County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 4,304 (200 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcOWl_0gBQElQD00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Ohio County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 8,936 (411 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhzmx_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Spencer County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +1.9%
--- 1 year change: +1.1%
- Total labor force: 10,862 (501 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f708Q_0gBQElQD00
Canva

#33. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 7,019 (322 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4jJV_0gBQElQD00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bath County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 4,653 (218 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163ZvE_0gBQElQD00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Livingston County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 3,565 (169 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jHPR_0gBQElQD00
Kybluegrass // Wikimedia Commons

#30. McCreary County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 4,784 (227 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06piEs_0gBQElQD00
Canva

#29. Christian County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 24,935 (1206 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqdoR_0gBQElQD00
Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Meade County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: +1.0%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 11,710 (562 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmxav_0gBQElQD00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ballard County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: +0.5%
- Total labor force: 3,413 (166 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3fdW_0gBQElQD00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Boyd County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 17,421 (859 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9Yql_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wolfe County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 2,266 (110 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0gBQElQD00
Library of Congress

#24. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 2,024 (101 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQqei_0gBQElQD00
Canva

#23. Perry County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 8,020 (402 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYn9M_0gBQElQD00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Bullitt County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +2.2%
--- 1 year change: +1.5%
- Total labor force: 44,237 (2238 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0gBQElQD00
Canva

#21. Knox County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 10,129 (517 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0gBQElQD00
Canva

#20. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 5,496 (281 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmwc7_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Menifee County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 2,345 (122 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0chg_0gBQElQD00
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pike County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 18,911 (990 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0gBQElQD00
JNix // Shutterstock

#17. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 5,172 (279 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRyJF_0gBQElQD00
Turover // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Greenup County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 13,081 (718 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0gBQElQD00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 4,122 (227 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQN9Y_0gBQElQD00
Megangen1990 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Muhlenberg County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 9,674 (547 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355ai4_0gBQElQD00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Floyd County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 11,014 (657 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUzaN_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Letcher County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 6,131 (369 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bma1S_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Knott County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 4,275 (259 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfGYA_0gBQElQD00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Johnson County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 6,677 (412 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK8aK_0gBQElQD00
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lewis County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.4%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 4,696 (301 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TVpf_0gBQElQD00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Harlan County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 6,637 (432 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1ump_0gBQElQD00
CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Carter County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 9,743 (652 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MBLG_0gBQElQD00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Owsley County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.7%
- Total labor force: 1,045 (70 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3GIx_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Leslie County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 2,534 (175 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpYwu_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Elliott County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 1,847 (135 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRv6e_0gBQElQD00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Breathitt County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: +0.3%
- Total labor force: 3,262 (256 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM3FX_0gBQElQD00
Canva

#2. Martin County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 2,315 (180 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Magoffin County

- Current unemployment rate: 10.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 3,339 (364 unemployed)

