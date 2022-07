Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Montana

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Montana using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#56. McCone County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: +0.3%

- Total labor force: 966 (15 unemployed)

#55. Treasure County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 356 (6 unemployed)

#54. Daniels County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: +0.4%

- Total labor force: 885 (16 unemployed)

#53. Sheridan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 1,769 (32 unemployed)

#52. Sweet Grass County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 1,926 (34 unemployed)

#51. Custer County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 6,576 (125 unemployed)

#50. Fallon County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 1,610 (30 unemployed)

#49. Gallatin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 76,535 (1497 unemployed)

#48. Toole County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 2,050 (41 unemployed)

#47. Beaverhead County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 5,174 (116 unemployed)

#46. Chouteau County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,453 (55 unemployed)

#45. Deer Lodge County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 5,359 (117 unemployed)

#44. Judith Basin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.4%

- Total labor force: 895 (20 unemployed)

#43. Liberty County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: +0.4%

- Total labor force: 960 (21 unemployed)

#42. Meagher County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 952 (21 unemployed)

#41. Pondera County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 2,644 (59 unemployed)

#40. Stillwater County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 5,624 (121 unemployed)

#39. Carter County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 620 (14 unemployed)

#38. Lewis and Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 38,198 (860 unemployed)

#37. Powder River County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: +0.3%

- Total labor force: 984 (23 unemployed)

#36. Valley County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 4,030 (91 unemployed)

#35. Yellowstone County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 87,121 (1968 unemployed)

#34. Dawson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 4,531 (107 unemployed)

#33. Hill County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 7,551 (178 unemployed)

#32. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 6,018 (145 unemployed)

#31. Powell County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 3,033 (74 unemployed)

#30. Cascade County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 38,682 (970 unemployed)

#29. Fergus County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 6,037 (149 unemployed)

#28. Garfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.5%

- Total labor force: 716 (18 unemployed)

#27. Missoula County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 67,297 (1663 unemployed)

#26. Ravalli County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 22,062 (550 unemployed)

#25. Teton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,828 (70 unemployed)

#24. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 14,533 (381 unemployed)

#23. Madison County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 4,625 (119 unemployed)

#22. Musselshell County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 2,408 (63 unemployed)

#21. Park County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 9,488 (246 unemployed)

#20. Petroleum County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.4%

- Total labor force: 269 (7 unemployed)

#19. Silver Bow County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 17,989 (473 unemployed)

#18. Carbon County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 5,804 (157 unemployed)

#17. Blaine County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 2,285 (65 unemployed)

#16. Broadwater County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 2,730 (79 unemployed)

#15. Prairie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 486 (14 unemployed)

#14. Flathead County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 52,178 (1554 unemployed)

#13. Phillips County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,807 (55 unemployed)

#12. Richland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 5,706 (171 unemployed)

#11. Rosebud County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 3,758 (113 unemployed)

#10. Wheatland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 740 (22 unemployed)

#9. Wibaux County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.6%

- Total labor force: 429 (14 unemployed)

#8. Roosevelt County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 4,395 (156 unemployed)

#7. Golden Valley County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 375 (14 unemployed)

#6. Granite County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 1,608 (61 unemployed)

#5. Sanders County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 5,473 (208 unemployed)

#4. Mineral County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 1,934 (81 unemployed)

#3. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 8,580 (437 unemployed)

#2. Big Horn County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.1%

- Total labor force: 4,692 (251 unemployed)

#1. Glacier County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 5,572 (321 unemployed)