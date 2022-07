Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jewell County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,193 (26 unemployed)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Kingman County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 3,262 (71 unemployed)

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lyon County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 16,824 (378 unemployed)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Miami County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 17,998 (403 unemployed)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Pottawatomie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 12,386 (267 unemployed)

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Wabaunsee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 3,691 (83 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Barton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 13,079 (307 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cherokee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 9,867 (225 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#42. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 3,660 (83 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Decatur County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 1,130 (26 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 66,828 (1543 unemployed)

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Elk County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 1,143 (26 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 14,603 (342 unemployed)

Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Morris County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,972 (68 unemployed)

shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ottawa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 2,886 (65 unemployed)

User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Saline County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 28,776 (657 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Seward County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 9,708 (224 unemployed)

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Allen County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 6,652 (160 unemployed)

Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Greenwood County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 2,918 (69 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#31. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 10,333 (247 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 5,924 (143 unemployed)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Morton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,080 (26 unemployed)

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Riley County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 34,195 (810 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rooks County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,363 (57 unemployed)

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Butler County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 32,831 (837 unemployed)

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dickinson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 8,984 (224 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 2,782 (69 unemployed)

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Harvey County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 17,195 (437 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lane County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: +0.5%

- Total labor force: 715 (18 unemployed)

Canva

#21. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,603 (40 unemployed)

National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Shawnee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 91,619 (2328 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 18,822 (486 unemployed)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Leavenworth County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 37,345 (971 unemployed)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Osage County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 8,025 (210 unemployed)

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Reno County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 29,504 (779 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cowley County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 16,475 (440 unemployed)

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Chautauqua County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 1,378 (39 unemployed)

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Labette County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 9,126 (257 unemployed)

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#12. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 14,514 (425 unemployed)

Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sumner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 10,774 (312 unemployed)

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wilson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 3,746 (112 unemployed)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bourbon County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 6,384 (200 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sedgwick County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 257,220 (8031 unemployed)

Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wyandotte County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 78,015 (2525 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atchison County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 6,651 (221 unemployed)

Shamera // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Coffey County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 3,720 (124 unemployed)

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Neosho County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 6,029 (201 unemployed)

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Woodson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 1,557 (51 unemployed)

SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Geary County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 11,286 (396 unemployed)

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Linn County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 4,371 (160 unemployed)

