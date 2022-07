Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Washington

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Washington using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. King County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 1,333,042 (29303 unemployed)

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Snohomish County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 454,499 (11530 unemployed)

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Asotin County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 10,689 (372 unemployed)

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#37. Walla Walla County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 31,357 (1200 unemployed)

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 10,406 (409 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#35. San Juan County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 7,979 (312 unemployed)

Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Kitsap County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 129,600 (5247 unemployed)

Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Whitman County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 23,857 (950 unemployed)

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#32. Spokane County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 266,793 (10953 unemployed)

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#31. Chelan County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 43,078 (1846 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 251,283 (10795 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Thurston County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 146,813 (6306 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Benton County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 106,927 (4733 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 21,544 (964 unemployed)

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Island County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 36,460 (1649 unemployed)

Canva

#25. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 4,479 (201 unemployed)

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#24. Whatcom County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 116,604 (5282 unemployed)

Canva

#23. Columbia County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 1,812 (85 unemployed)

Canva

#22. Washington

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 381,665 (18499 unemployed)

U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Skamania County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 5,583 (269 unemployed)

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pierce County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 452,344 (21960 unemployed)

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#19. Skagit County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 62,546 (3106 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#18. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 12,920 (659 unemployed)

MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Klickitat County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 9,735 (500 unemployed)

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cowlitz County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 49,428 (2587 unemployed)

Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clallam County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 29,856 (1592 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 45,383 (2427 unemployed)

MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kittitas County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 22,058 (1176 unemployed)

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lewis County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 35,529 (1897 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 47,045 (2571 unemployed)

Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Okanogan County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 19,396 (1072 unemployed)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Stevens County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 19,384 (1082 unemployed)

Canva

#8. Mason County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 25,691 (1479 unemployed)

Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Yakima County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 130,878 (7622 unemployed)

GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Garfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.9%

- Total labor force: 797 (48 unemployed)

Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pend Oreille County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 5,215 (320 unemployed)

Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wahkiakum County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,352 (85 unemployed)

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Grays Harbor County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 28,993 (1917 unemployed)

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pacific County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 8,470 (558 unemployed)

Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ferry County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,324 (181 unemployed)