Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Vermont

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Vermont using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#14. Chittenden County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 94,709 (1501 unemployed)

#13. Addison County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 20,720 (394 unemployed)

#12. Orange County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 15,371 (288 unemployed)

#11. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 32,701 (634 unemployed)

#10. Windsor County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 27,746 (519 unemployed)

#9. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 27,427 (591 unemployed)

#8. Grand Isle County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 3,999 (89 unemployed)

#7. Caledonia County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 14,228 (322 unemployed)

#6. Essex County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 2,598 (64 unemployed)

#5. Bennington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 16,958 (476 unemployed)

#4. Rutland County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 28,454 (807 unemployed)

#3. Windham County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 20,104 (572 unemployed)

#2. Lamoille County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 13,565 (440 unemployed)

#1. Orleans County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 12,777 (417 unemployed)