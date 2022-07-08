Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wyoming

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wyoming using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Niobrara County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 1,293 (23 unemployed)

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crook County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 4,112 (92 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Goshen County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 6,729 (154 unemployed)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Weston County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 3,728 (84 unemployed)

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hot Springs County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 2,218 (54 unemployed)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#18. Albany County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 20,960 (531 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Johnson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 4,434 (115 unemployed)

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. Platte County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 4,654 (123 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sheridan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 16,174 (429 unemployed)

Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Converse County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 7,720 (215 unemployed)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Carbon County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 7,523 (215 unemployed)

Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#12. Laramie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 48,851 (1394 unemployed)

Canva

#11. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 9,478 (274 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Park County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 15,915 (457 unemployed)

Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Big Horn County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 5,426 (174 unemployed)

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Campbell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 21,575 (715 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Fremont County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 18,736 (614 unemployed)

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Teton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 15,464 (506 unemployed)

Canva

#5. Uinta County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 8,644 (290 unemployed)

MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sublette County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 3,964 (138 unemployed)

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#3. Washakie County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 3,929 (136 unemployed)

Canva

#2. Sweetwater County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 18,736 (687 unemployed)

Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Natrona County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 38,173 (1468 unemployed)