ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wyoming

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sfoyt_0gBQEYte00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEv1O_0gBQEYte00
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wyoming

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wyoming using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QByfT_0gBQEYte00
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Niobrara County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 1,293 (23 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqCSj_0gBQEYte00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crook County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 4,112 (92 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEAkX_0gBQEYte00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Goshen County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 6,729 (154 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eW8pZ_0gBQEYte00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Weston County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 3,728 (84 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzDHh_0gBQEYte00
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hot Springs County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 2,218 (54 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0gBQEYte00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#18. Albany County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 20,960 (531 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfGYA_0gBQEYte00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Johnson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 4,434 (115 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qusMa_0gBQEYte00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. Platte County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 4,654 (123 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AfZ9_0gBQEYte00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sheridan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 16,174 (429 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI24s_0gBQEYte00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Converse County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 7,720 (215 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2QCd_0gBQEYte00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Carbon County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 7,523 (215 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0gBQEYte00
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#12. Laramie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 48,851 (1394 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQEYte00
Canva

#11. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 9,478 (274 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykxTY_0gBQEYte00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Park County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 15,915 (457 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKWBy_0gBQEYte00
Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Big Horn County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 5,426 (174 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ns3o3_0gBQEYte00
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Campbell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 21,575 (715 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQXzD_0gBQEYte00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Fremont County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 18,736 (614 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGlxJ_0gBQEYte00
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Teton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 15,464 (506 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwYvF_0gBQEYte00
Canva

#5. Uinta County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 8,644 (290 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avivi_0gBQEYte00
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sublette County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 3,964 (138 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVsy6_0gBQEYte00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#3. Washakie County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 3,929 (136 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc455_0gBQEYte00
Canva

#2. Sweetwater County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 18,736 (687 unemployed)

Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Natrona County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 38,173 (1468 unemployed)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Labor Force#Wyoming Unemployment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy