Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oklahoma

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Canva

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oklahoma using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ottawa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 14,842 (393 unemployed)

GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Garfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 26,730 (720 unemployed)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Garvin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 12,559 (344 unemployed)

Michaelswikiusername // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Pontotoc County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 19,097 (521 unemployed)

Canva

#46. Rogers County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 45,868 (1254 unemployed)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Tillman County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 2,923 (79 unemployed)

Canva

#44. Craig County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 5,778 (161 unemployed)

Canva

#43. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 16,251 (463 unemployed)

Canva

#42. Marshall County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 7,299 (201 unemployed)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mayes County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 19,325 (549 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Murray County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 6,134 (172 unemployed)

Canva

#39. Nowata County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 4,671 (129 unemployed)

Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Oklahoma County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 397,012 (11235 unemployed)

Canva

#37. Wagoner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 39,587 (1116 unemployed)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Beckham County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 9,451 (274 unemployed)

Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Coal County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 2,359 (69 unemployed)

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Delaware County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 18,566 (533 unemployed)

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#33. Tulsa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 330,462 (9617 unemployed)

Canva

#32. Woodward County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 8,516 (244 unemployed)

C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Adair County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 8,678 (260 unemployed)

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Caddo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 11,980 (357 unemployed)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kiowa County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 3,665 (110 unemployed)

FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Stephens County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 19,055 (585 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 22,507 (705 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Pawnee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 7,470 (240 unemployed)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pottawatomie County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 32,923 (1056 unemployed)

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Creek County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 31,854 (1062 unemployed)

Canva

#23. Greer County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 1,861 (61 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pushmataha County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 4,818 (161 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sequoyah County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 16,734 (552 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Washita County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 4,989 (167 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Cherokee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 20,204 (678 unemployed)

Canva

#18. Kay County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 18,216 (618 unemployed)

Canva

#17. Muskogee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 27,882 (939 unemployed)

DepotDaveWebb // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Comanche County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 47,070 (1638 unemployed)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Osage County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 20,758 (718 unemployed)

CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Carter County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 21,277 (760 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Johnston County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 3,644 (131 unemployed)

Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Le Flore County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 19,420 (690 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atoka County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 4,952 (185 unemployed)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McCurtain County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 16,135 (604 unemployed)

Canva

#9. Hughes County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 5,138 (197 unemployed)

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Okfuskee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 4,431 (167 unemployed)

Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Seminole County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 9,201 (363 unemployed)

RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Choctaw County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 6,058 (244 unemployed)

Canva

#5. Okmulgee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 15,776 (627 unemployed)

Tinboy2341 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Haskell County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 4,170 (179 unemployed)

Canva

#3. Pittsburg County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 16,421 (719 unemployed)

Canva

#2. McIntosh County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 7,138 (361 unemployed)

Canva

#1. Latimer County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 3,117 (197 unemployed)

