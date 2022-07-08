Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Jersey

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Jersey using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#21. Hunterdon County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 66,680 (1633 unemployed)

#20. Morris County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 263,017 (6923 unemployed)

#19. Somerset County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 175,592 (4744 unemployed)

#18. Burlington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 244,553 (6906 unemployed)

#17. Mercer County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 209,654 (5856 unemployed)

#16. Warren County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 58,198 (1707 unemployed)

#15. Middlesex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 450,894 (13581 unemployed)

#14. Monmouth County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 338,246 (9980 unemployed)

#13. Bergen County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.1%

- Total labor force: 489,902 (15861 unemployed)

#12. Sussex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 75,947 (2462 unemployed)

#11. Gloucester County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 159,385 (5212 unemployed)

#10. Ocean County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 289,713 (9567 unemployed)

#9. Hudson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.6%

- Total labor force: 367,223 (13262 unemployed)

#8. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 283,915 (10249 unemployed)

#7. Camden County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 267,492 (9841 unemployed)

#6. Salem County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -3.1%

- Total labor force: 29,693 (1262 unemployed)

#5. Essex County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.9%

- Total labor force: 381,011 (16763 unemployed)

#4. Cumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 67,945 (3067 unemployed)

#3. Passaic County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -4.1%

- Total labor force: 246,239 (11141 unemployed)

#2. Atlantic County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -5.0%

- Total labor force: 127,881 (6075 unemployed)

#1. Cape May County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -1.7%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 47,380 (2477 unemployed)