Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Jersey

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Jersey using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hunterdon County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 66,680 (1633 unemployed)

Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Morris County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 263,017 (6923 unemployed)

Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Somerset County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 175,592 (4744 unemployed)

Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Burlington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 244,553 (6906 unemployed)

Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mercer County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 209,654 (5856 unemployed)

Canva

#16. Warren County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 58,198 (1707 unemployed)

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Middlesex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 450,894 (13581 unemployed)

LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Monmouth County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 338,246 (9980 unemployed)

Canva

#13. Bergen County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -3.1%
- Total labor force: 489,902 (15861 unemployed)

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sussex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 75,947 (2462 unemployed)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gloucester County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 159,385 (5212 unemployed)

Canva

#10. Ocean County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 289,713 (9567 unemployed)

f11 photo // Shutterstock

#9. Hudson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -3.6%
- Total labor force: 367,223 (13262 unemployed)

Canva

#8. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -3.2%
- Total labor force: 283,915 (10249 unemployed)

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Camden County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -3.3%
- Total labor force: 267,492 (9841 unemployed)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Salem County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -3.1%
- Total labor force: 29,693 (1262 unemployed)

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Essex County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -3.9%
- Total labor force: 381,011 (16763 unemployed)

MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -3.0%
- Total labor force: 67,945 (3067 unemployed)

Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Passaic County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -4.1%
- Total labor force: 246,239 (11141 unemployed)

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#2. Atlantic County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -5.0%
- Total labor force: 127,881 (6075 unemployed)

Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#1. Cape May County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: -1.7%
--- 1 year change: -3.2%
- Total labor force: 47,380 (2477 unemployed)

