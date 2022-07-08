ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Alabama

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7YKy_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Alabama using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4V5T_0gBQEVFT00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Baldwin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 101,920 (2197 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfqkv_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#49. Bibb County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 8,759 (196 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M628_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cleburne County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 6,000 (133 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8zhq_0gBQEVFT00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Coffee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 21,549 (484 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2GPc_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Coosa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 4,406 (98 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWjC1_0gBQEVFT00
Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Geneva County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 11,018 (245 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#44. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 14,592 (320 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cayIA_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Randolph County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 9,627 (213 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak8rE_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Russell County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 23,977 (531 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12v2cQ_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#41. Winston County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 10,272 (225 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFT7i_0gBQEVFT00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Covington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 15,172 (350 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMXSc_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Crenshaw County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 5,889 (136 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vxi7_0gBQEVFT00
Myself - Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lamar County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 5,666 (132 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5GGU_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Chambers County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 15,908 (379 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Ymc_0gBQEVFT00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dale County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 20,939 (504 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S4yh_0gBQEVFT00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Houston County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 47,658 (1140 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0gBQEVFT00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 23,365 (561 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0gBQEVFT00
M Floyd // Flickr

#33. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 325,961 (7890 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCVKj_0gBQEVFT00
Wayne James // Shutterstock

#32. Lauderdale County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 42,832 (1046 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0chg_0gBQEVFT00
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pike County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 16,373 (387 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cs3OC_0gBQEVFT00
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#30. Tuscaloosa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 103,828 (2505 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O3sS_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#29. Fayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 6,745 (168 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAs55_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Henry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 6,968 (173 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACogy_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#27. Walker County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 25,744 (651 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crXQn_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#26. Escambia County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 14,088 (373 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpaZc_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#25. Bullock County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 4,473 (123 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrDAN_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tallapoosa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 17,966 (485 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvEwr_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Calhoun County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 46,610 (1345 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyPkL_0gBQEVFT00
Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Colbert County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 23,781 (698 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0gBQEVFT00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Etowah County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 39,667 (1141 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkisV_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#20. Marengo County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 7,631 (224 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNRqH_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Talladega County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 36,255 (1057 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWQBt_0gBQEVFT00
Public Domain

#18. Pickens County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 7,603 (226 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0gBQEVFT00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#17. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 107,972 (3315 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0gBQEVFT00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#16. Mobile County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 192,460 (6131 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag31d_0gBQEVFT00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Conecuh County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 4,259 (140 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpf6Q_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#14. Sumter County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 4,504 (155 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og8Ar_0gBQEVFT00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Butler County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 8,778 (309 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0gBQEVFT00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 6,502 (227 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aaMi_0gBQEVFT00
RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Choctaw County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 4,339 (155 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg0AF_0gBQEVFT00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Barbour County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 8,241 (302 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epsig_0gBQEVFT00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Monroe County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 7,334 (286 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozEwP_0gBQEVFT00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hale County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 5,835 (238 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckwy_0gBQEVFT00
Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#7. Macon County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 7,845 (323 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FGPJ_0gBQEVFT00
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clarke County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 7,778 (346 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Erg_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#5. Greene County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 2,826 (134 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw7t7_0gBQEVFT00
DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dallas County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 13,681 (743 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJhrW_0gBQEVFT00
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lowndes County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -3.4%
- Total labor force: 3,522 (207 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQqei_0gBQEVFT00
Canva

#2. Perry County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 3,027 (179 unemployed)

Canva

#1. Wilcox County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 2,541 (215 unemployed)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

