Economy

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kL4KP_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Dakota using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqBpr_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Divide County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.4%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 1,386 (19 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYDDG_0gBQERiZ00
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Golden Valley County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.4%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 860 (12 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJWPv_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Hettinger County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 1,401 (20 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOsjS_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Bowman County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 1,591 (24 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0gBQERiZ00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 1,239 (19 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SjE0_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dunn County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 3,041 (50 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S47ZK_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#47. LaMoure County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 2,066 (34 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Memdq_0gBQERiZ00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Logan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 852 (14 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIfxa_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mountrail County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 6,335 (104 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlEqs_0gBQERiZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Cass County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 109,081 (1863 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsDfR_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ransom County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 2,710 (45 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KSOt_0gBQERiZ00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#42. Burleigh County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 52,484 (956 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DbWV_0gBQERiZ00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#41. Dickey County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 2,281 (42 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dubbl_0gBQERiZ00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#40. Grand Forks County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 38,044 (696 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSJQ2_0gBQERiZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Richland County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 8,661 (158 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34s6hm_0gBQERiZ00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Sargent County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 2,324 (42 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGN6c_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Griggs County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 1,049 (20 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiHKW_0gBQERiZ00
Canva

#36. McIntosh County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 1,078 (20 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQt9c_0gBQERiZ00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stutsman County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 10,412 (202 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7m5e_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Traill County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 4,442 (86 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNqyM_0gBQERiZ00
Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Foster County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 1,520 (31 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEjY1_0gBQERiZ00
Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Slope County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 344 (7 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZQxS_0gBQERiZ00
chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Barnes County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 5,253 (110 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Lda1_0gBQERiZ00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Renville County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 1,216 (25 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cg6Kd_0gBQERiZ00
Canva

#29. Stark County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 17,591 (361 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA1Qx_0gBQERiZ00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Steele County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 900 (19 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNfwd_0gBQERiZ00
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 929 (20 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7yDz_0gBQERiZ00
Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#26. Billings County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 448 (10 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXyzV_0gBQERiZ00
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Burke County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 1,050 (23 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OPjf_0gBQERiZ00
Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. McKenzie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 8,860 (191 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEOIY_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cavalier County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 1,922 (45 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKtc1_0gBQERiZ00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Morton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 17,196 (390 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZTST_0gBQERiZ00
Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ramsey County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 5,802 (134 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH5ke_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Towner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 1,139 (26 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0actun_0gBQERiZ00
Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#19. Ward County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 32,307 (739 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydnsx_0gBQERiZ00
David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Oliver County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 873 (22 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2OTy_0gBQERiZ00
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sioux County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 1,227 (31 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfkmE_0gBQERiZ00
Canva

#16. Eddy County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 1,196 (31 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neN0I_0gBQERiZ00
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mercer County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 3,848 (100 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vx0co_0gBQERiZ00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pierce County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 1,646 (42 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AfZ9_0gBQERiZ00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sheridan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 658 (17 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hizZi_0gBQERiZ00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nelson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 1,437 (39 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFRHA_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Walsh County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 5,291 (143 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Itjpu_0gBQERiZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wells County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 1,900 (52 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xDsU_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Benson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 2,323 (66 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTANT_0gBQERiZ00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#8. Bottineau County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 3,031 (86 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5h76_0gBQERiZ00
Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McHenry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -1.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 3,150 (91 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtEeY_0gBQERiZ00
Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#6. McLean County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 4,746 (136 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYA66_0gBQERiZ00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Williams County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -3.3%
- Total labor force: 20,229 (586 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmguu_0gBQERiZ00
DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Pembina County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 3,236 (105 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5Uct_0gBQERiZ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Emmons County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -1.9%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 1,418 (50 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFj3a_0gBQERiZ00
northlight // Shutterstock

#2. Kidder County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 1,318 (47 unemployed)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Rolette County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%
--- 1 month change: -1.9%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 4,769 (275 unemployed)

