Counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Dakota

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Dakota using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#53. Divide County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 1,386 (19 unemployed)

#52. Golden Valley County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 860 (12 unemployed)

#51. Hettinger County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 1,401 (20 unemployed)

#50. Bowman County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 1,591 (24 unemployed)

#49. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 1,239 (19 unemployed)

#48. Dunn County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 3,041 (50 unemployed)

#47. LaMoure County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,066 (34 unemployed)

#46. Logan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 852 (14 unemployed)

#45. Mountrail County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 6,335 (104 unemployed)

#44. Cass County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 109,081 (1863 unemployed)

#43. Ransom County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 2,710 (45 unemployed)

#42. Burleigh County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 52,484 (956 unemployed)

#41. Dickey County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 2,281 (42 unemployed)

#40. Grand Forks County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 38,044 (696 unemployed)

#39. Richland County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 8,661 (158 unemployed)

#38. Sargent County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 2,324 (42 unemployed)

#37. Griggs County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 1,049 (20 unemployed)

#36. McIntosh County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 1,078 (20 unemployed)

#35. Stutsman County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 10,412 (202 unemployed)

#34. Traill County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 4,442 (86 unemployed)

#33. Foster County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 1,520 (31 unemployed)

#32. Slope County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 344 (7 unemployed)

#31. Barnes County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 5,253 (110 unemployed)

#30. Renville County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 1,216 (25 unemployed)

#29. Stark County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 17,591 (361 unemployed)

#28. Steele County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 900 (19 unemployed)

#27. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 929 (20 unemployed)

#26. Billings County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 448 (10 unemployed)

#25. Burke County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 1,050 (23 unemployed)

#24. McKenzie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 8,860 (191 unemployed)

#23. Cavalier County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 1,922 (45 unemployed)

#22. Morton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 17,196 (390 unemployed)

#21. Ramsey County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 5,802 (134 unemployed)

#20. Towner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 1,139 (26 unemployed)

#19. Ward County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 32,307 (739 unemployed)

#18. Oliver County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 873 (22 unemployed)

#17. Sioux County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 1,227 (31 unemployed)

#16. Eddy County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 1,196 (31 unemployed)

#15. Mercer County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 3,848 (100 unemployed)

#14. Pierce County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 1,646 (42 unemployed)

#13. Sheridan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 658 (17 unemployed)

#12. Nelson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 1,437 (39 unemployed)

#11. Walsh County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 5,291 (143 unemployed)

#10. Wells County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 1,900 (52 unemployed)

#9. Benson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 2,323 (66 unemployed)

#8. Bottineau County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 3,031 (86 unemployed)

#7. McHenry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -1.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 3,150 (91 unemployed)

#6. McLean County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 4,746 (136 unemployed)

#5. Williams County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 20,229 (586 unemployed)

#4. Pembina County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 3,236 (105 unemployed)

#3. Emmons County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -1.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 1,418 (50 unemployed)

#2. Kidder County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,318 (47 unemployed)

#1. Rolette County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: -1.9%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 4,769 (275 unemployed)