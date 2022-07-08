ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nebraska

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KBLH_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nebraska using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQEPx700
Canva

#50. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 18,560 (321 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwgow_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Nuckolls County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 2,540 (43 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qusMa_0gBQEPx700
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#48. Platte County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 18,521 (320 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNiFZ_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Red Willow County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 5,914 (102 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfYi9_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Saunders County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 11,694 (198 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AfZ9_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sheridan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 2,757 (48 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3fdW_0gBQEPx700
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Boyd County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 1,050 (19 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWNpE_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Burt County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 4,025 (73 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0gBQEPx700
JNix // Shutterstock

#42. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 3,287 (60 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ntarn_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Deuel County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 986 (18 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFVMr_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Garden County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 1,159 (21 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9Cx7_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Morrill County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 2,669 (47 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEIyP_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Sherman County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 1,714 (31 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0gBQEPx700
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 11,645 (210 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbxy0_0gBQEPx700
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Webster County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 1,685 (31 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gytDY_0gBQEPx700
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#35. York County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 7,394 (135 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNfwd_0gBQEPx700
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 17,035 (330 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlEqs_0gBQEPx700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cass County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 13,823 (263 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nUBW_0gBQEPx700
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dodge County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 20,471 (380 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Spbj7_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Greeley County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 1,283 (25 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0gBQEPx700
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#30. Lancaster County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 182,419 (3442 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Memdq_0gBQEPx700
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Logan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 472 (9 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8MgC_0gBQEPx700
Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Otoe County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 8,706 (165 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7rjM_0gBQEPx700
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sarpy County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 100,973 (1878 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kBI8_0gBQEPx700
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Seward County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 9,009 (170 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfbKH_0gBQEPx700
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Thomas County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 426 (8 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f708Q_0gBQEPx700
Canva

#24. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 5,705 (107 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mg18_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Banner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 392 (8 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRxhy_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Box Butte County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 5,441 (108 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdFGW_0gBQEPx700
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Brown County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 1,445 (29 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4jZi_0gBQEPx700
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dakota County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 10,990 (222 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Cxsz_0gBQEPx700
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dawson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 13,700 (272 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0gBQEPx700
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 1,526 (31 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuVG7_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gage County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 11,104 (217 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405XWO_0gBQEPx700
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hamilton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 4,889 (98 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Td6N1_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Merrick County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 4,173 (84 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIhVX_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nemaha County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 3,690 (74 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn86p_0gBQEPx700
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Saline County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 7,362 (146 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL0NC_0gBQEPx700
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#12. Arthur County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 238 (5 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKMF7_0gBQEPx700
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cheyenne County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 4,205 (89 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXCr7_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hitchcock County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 1,341 (28 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9r5_0gBQEPx700
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 309,616 (6793 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hXMe_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hooker County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: +0.9%
- Total labor force: 459 (10 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfGYA_0gBQEPx700
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johnson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 2,032 (44 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGroF_0gBQEPx700
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Loup County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 413 (9 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw2Xz_0gBQEPx700
Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#5. Scotts Bluff County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 17,745 (384 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB82F_0gBQEPx700
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hall County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 32,586 (818 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IowJ_0gBQEPx700
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Howard County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +1.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.5%
- Total labor force: 3,487 (91 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOZ22_0gBQEPx700
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Blaine County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: +1.0%
- Total labor force: 256 (8 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Thurston County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 3,187 (101 unemployed)

