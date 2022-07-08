Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nebraska

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nebraska using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

You may also like: Where people in Nebraska are moving to most

Canva

#50. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 18,560 (321 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Nuckolls County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,540 (43 unemployed)

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#48. Platte County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 18,521 (320 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Red Willow County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 5,914 (102 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Saunders County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 11,694 (198 unemployed)

You may also like: The Black homeownership gap in Nebraska

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sheridan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,757 (48 unemployed)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Boyd County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 1,050 (19 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Burt County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 4,025 (73 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#42. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 3,287 (60 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Deuel County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 986 (18 unemployed)

You may also like: What Nebraska's immigrant population looked like in 1900

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Garden County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 1,159 (21 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Morrill County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 2,669 (47 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Sherman County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 1,714 (31 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 11,645 (210 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Webster County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 1,685 (31 unemployed)

You may also like: Most rural counties in Nebraska

Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#35. York County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 7,394 (135 unemployed)

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 17,035 (330 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cass County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 13,823 (263 unemployed)

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dodge County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 20,471 (380 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Greeley County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 1,283 (25 unemployed)

You may also like: States where people in Nebraska are getting new jobs

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#30. Lancaster County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 182,419 (3442 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Logan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 472 (9 unemployed)

Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Otoe County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 8,706 (165 unemployed)

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sarpy County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 100,973 (1878 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Seward County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 9,009 (170 unemployed)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Nebraska

John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Thomas County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 426 (8 unemployed)

Canva

#24. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 5,705 (107 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Banner County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 392 (8 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Box Butte County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 5,441 (108 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Brown County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 1,445 (29 unemployed)

You may also like: Best places to live in Nebraska

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dakota County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 10,990 (222 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dawson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 13,700 (272 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,526 (31 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gage County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 11,104 (217 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hamilton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 4,889 (98 unemployed)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Merrick County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 4,173 (84 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nemaha County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 3,690 (74 unemployed)

User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Saline County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 7,362 (146 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#12. Arthur County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 238 (5 unemployed)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cheyenne County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 4,205 (89 unemployed)

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Nebraska

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hitchcock County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 1,341 (28 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 309,616 (6793 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hooker County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: +0.9%

- Total labor force: 459 (10 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johnson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 2,032 (44 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Loup County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 413 (9 unemployed)

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down in Nebraska

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#5. Scotts Bluff County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 17,745 (384 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hall County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 32,586 (818 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Howard County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +1.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.5%

- Total labor force: 3,487 (91 unemployed)

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Blaine County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: +1.0%

- Total labor force: 256 (8 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Thurston County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 3,187 (101 unemployed)

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Nebraska