Maryland State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maryland

 2 days ago

Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maryland using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Carroll County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 95,828 (2679 unemployed)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Queen Anne's County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 28,552 (809 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Howard County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 189,449 (5456 unemployed)

Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#21. Anne Arundel County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 316,657 (9675 unemployed)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Caroline County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 17,831 (564 unemployed)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Frederick County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 136,305 (4406 unemployed)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harford County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 140,995 (4515 unemployed)

Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Calvert County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 48,625 (1589 unemployed)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Garrett County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 15,457 (514 unemployed)

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#15. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 552,478 (18409 unemployed)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#14. St. Mary's County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 57,012 (1870 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Talbot County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 18,009 (615 unemployed)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Cecil County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 52,453 (1904 unemployed)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Baltimore County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 449,055 (16552 unemployed)

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dorchester County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 16,152 (605 unemployed)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kent County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 9,897 (366 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 71,985 (2645 unemployed)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Charles County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 85,027 (3235 unemployed)

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#6. Wicomico County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 50,222 (2125 unemployed)

Acroterion // Wikicommons

#5. Allegany County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 30,518 (1394 unemployed)

MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Prince George's County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -3.3%
- Total labor force: 492,244 (22543 unemployed)

Famartin // Wikicommons

#3. Baltimore

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 277,485 (14048 unemployed)

Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Somerset County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 8,956 (472 unemployed)

Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Worcester County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 24,923 (1330 unemployed)

