Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maryland

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maryland using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#24. Carroll County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 95,828 (2679 unemployed)

#23. Queen Anne's County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 28,552 (809 unemployed)

#22. Howard County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 189,449 (5456 unemployed)

#21. Anne Arundel County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 316,657 (9675 unemployed)

#20. Caroline County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 17,831 (564 unemployed)

#19. Frederick County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 136,305 (4406 unemployed)

#18. Harford County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 140,995 (4515 unemployed)

#17. Calvert County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 48,625 (1589 unemployed)

#16. Garrett County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 15,457 (514 unemployed)

#15. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 552,478 (18409 unemployed)

#14. St. Mary's County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 57,012 (1870 unemployed)

#13. Talbot County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 18,009 (615 unemployed)

#12. Cecil County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 52,453 (1904 unemployed)

#11. Baltimore County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 449,055 (16552 unemployed)

#10. Dorchester County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 16,152 (605 unemployed)

#9. Kent County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 9,897 (366 unemployed)

#8. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 71,985 (2645 unemployed)

#7. Charles County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 85,027 (3235 unemployed)

#6. Wicomico County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 50,222 (2125 unemployed)

#5. Allegany County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 30,518 (1394 unemployed)

#4. Prince George's County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 492,244 (22543 unemployed)

#3. Baltimore

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 277,485 (14048 unemployed)

#2. Somerset County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 8,956 (472 unemployed)

#1. Worcester County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 24,923 (1330 unemployed)