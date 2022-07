Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Colorado

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Colorado using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 206,785 (4757 unemployed)

Canva

#49. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 2,383 (54 unemployed)

Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#48. Boulder County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 201,564 (4765 unemployed)

Canva

#47. Broomfield

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 42,300 (1013 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Grand County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 9,430 (225 unemployed)

The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Gunnison County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 11,917 (282 unemployed)

Canva

#44. Hinsdale County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 451 (11 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Logan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 11,033 (268 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Park County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 11,553 (273 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Custer County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 2,516 (62 unemployed)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 4,963 (122 unemployed)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dolores County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 1,190 (31 unemployed)

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#38. Larimer County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 211,663 (5413 unemployed)

RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Moffat County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 7,278 (191 unemployed)

Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ouray County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 2,909 (77 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Eagle County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 36,472 (982 unemployed)

GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Garfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 31,737 (872 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#33. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 341,999 (9366 unemployed)

Canva

#32. La Plata County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 33,064 (878 unemployed)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Prowers County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 6,429 (171 unemployed)

Canva

#30. Routt County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 15,381 (413 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Conejos County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 4,292 (122 unemployed)

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Archuleta County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 7,463 (214 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Montrose County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 23,303 (678 unemployed)

David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Teller County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 13,361 (386 unemployed)

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clear Creek County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 6,148 (187 unemployed)

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Alamosa County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 8,927 (275 unemployed)

Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Delta County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 14,446 (451 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Gilpin County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.6%

- Total labor force: 3,934 (122 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montezuma County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 13,934 (433 unemployed)

MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Morgan County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 16,439 (507 unemployed)

Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Arapahoe County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 374,986 (12151 unemployed)

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#18. El Paso County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 357,936 (11556 unemployed)

f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Denver

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 436,081 (14291 unemployed)

Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mesa County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 78,265 (2544 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Saguache County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 3,635 (121 unemployed)

Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Weld County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 168,784 (5516 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Crowley County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 1,495 (51 unemployed)

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 282,004 (10142 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Rio Blanco County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 2,962 (106 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bent County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 1,926 (72 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Costilla County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 1,949 (75 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Otero County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 8,468 (329 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Rio Grande County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 5,679 (219 unemployed)

Canva

#6. Pitkin County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +1.0%

--- 1 year change: -4.8%

- Total labor force: 10,995 (455 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Fremont County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 16,296 (690 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Las Animas County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 6,666 (287 unemployed)

JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. San Miguel County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -5.0%

- Total labor force: 5,534 (254 unemployed)

John Wark // Wikicommons

#2. Pueblo County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 78,754 (3877 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Huerfano County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 2,642 (142 unemployed)