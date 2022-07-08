Photolitherland // Wikicommons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Illinois

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Illinois using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Canva

#50. Warren County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: +0.5%

- Total labor force: 7,515 (336 unemployed)

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Cook County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 2,653,678 (123301 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 8,449 (391 unemployed)

Canva

#47. Fayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 9,796 (449 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Henry County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 24,020 (1107 unemployed)

Canva

#45. McDonough County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 12,818 (587 unemployed)

Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. White County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 5,947 (276 unemployed)

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rock Island County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 68,467 (3238 unemployed)

Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bureau County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.6%

- Total labor force: 16,231 (779 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cass County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.4%

- Total labor force: 5,544 (266 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pope County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,695 (82 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Sangamon County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 98,174 (4690 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#38. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 5,746 (284 unemployed)

Canva

#37. Edwards County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 2,477 (122 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Stark County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 2,341 (115 unemployed)

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Coles County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 21,542 (1081 unemployed)

Canva

#34. DeKalb County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 53,585 (2661 unemployed)

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 26,895 (1342 unemployed)

Canva

#32. Mason County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 5,819 (290 unemployed)

Canva

#31. Williamson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 30,750 (1526 unemployed)

Canva

#30. Kane County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 262,621 (13390 unemployed)

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#29. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 11,200 (568 unemployed)

Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Putnam County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.6%

- Total labor force: 2,932 (149 unemployed)

Canva

#27. Stephenson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 20,493 (1051 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fulton County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.3%

- Total labor force: 14,340 (744 unemployed)

Canva

#25. Marshall County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.5%

- Total labor force: 5,062 (271 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#24. St. Clair County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 123,062 (6665 unemployed)

Canva

#23. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: +0.6%

- Total labor force: 7,261 (390 unemployed)

Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. LaSalle County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 52,221 (2847 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 16,506 (914 unemployed)

A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Ogle County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 23,547 (1304 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Massac County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: +0.4%

- Total labor force: 5,269 (294 unemployed)

Canva

#18. Perry County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: +0.5%

- Total labor force: 7,935 (445 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#17. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 16,119 (917 unemployed)

Canva

#16. Christian County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.9%

--- 1 year change: +1.0%

- Total labor force: 13,260 (779 unemployed)

Canva

#15. Gallatin County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,970 (117 unemployed)

Canva

#14. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 5,512 (324 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Johnson County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.7%

- Total labor force: 4,188 (252 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Knox County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 20,270 (1243 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Vermilion County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 31,277 (1897 unemployed)

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kankakee County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 52,139 (3225 unemployed)

User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Saline County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 9,155 (569 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 15,567 (974 unemployed)

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hardin County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,323 (85 unemployed)

Canva

#6. Peoria County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.2%

- Total labor force: 82,211 (5443 unemployed)

Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#5. Macon County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 46,607 (3319 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Alexander County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: +0.9%

- Total labor force: 1,817 (147 unemployed)

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#3. Winnebago County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 134,716 (11152 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Boone County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: +0.1%

- Total labor force: 25,236 (2133 unemployed)

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Pulaski County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 1,683 (143 unemployed)