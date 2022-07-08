ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Illinois

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Illinois

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Illinois using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWKpP_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#50. Warren County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: +0.5%
- Total labor force: 7,515 (336 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEl4p_0gBQE4kL00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Cook County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 2,653,678 (123301 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTBWR_0gBQE4kL00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 8,449 (391 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O3sS_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#47. Fayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 9,796 (449 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAs55_0gBQE4kL00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Henry County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 24,020 (1107 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fbpC_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#45. McDonough County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 12,818 (587 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tEV0_0gBQE4kL00
Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. White County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 5,947 (276 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hA2P8_0gBQE4kL00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rock Island County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 68,467 (3238 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soPwl_0gBQE4kL00
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bureau County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.6%
- Total labor force: 16,231 (779 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlEqs_0gBQE4kL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cass County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: +0.4%
- Total labor force: 5,544 (266 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qvFY_0gBQE4kL00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pope County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 1,695 (82 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt4HO_0gBQE4kL00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Sangamon County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 98,174 (4690 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0gBQE4kL00
JNix // Shutterstock

#38. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 5,746 (284 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUGVZ_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#37. Edwards County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 2,477 (122 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cg6Kd_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#36. Stark County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 2,341 (115 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9gvC_0gBQE4kL00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Coles County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 21,542 (1081 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Myd_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#34. DeKalb County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 53,585 (2661 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0gBQE4kL00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 26,895 (1342 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgJgP_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#32. Mason County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 5,819 (290 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb1yn_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#31. Williamson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 30,750 (1526 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly92Q_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#30. Kane County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 262,621 (13390 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0gBQE4kL00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#29. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 11,200 (568 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcCn3_0gBQE4kL00
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Putnam County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.6%
- Total labor force: 2,932 (149 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYExc_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#27. Stephenson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 20,493 (1051 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbFRn_0gBQE4kL00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fulton County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.3%
- Total labor force: 14,340 (744 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LNDR_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#25. Marshall County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.5%
- Total labor force: 5,062 (271 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqGXx_0gBQE4kL00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#24. St. Clair County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 123,062 (6665 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQC0_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#23. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: +0.6%
- Total labor force: 7,261 (390 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vubpJ_0gBQE4kL00
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. LaSalle County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 52,221 (2847 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0gBQE4kL00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 16,506 (914 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqI8t_0gBQE4kL00
A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Ogle County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 23,547 (1304 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Op5y_0gBQE4kL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Massac County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: +0.4%
- Total labor force: 5,269 (294 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQqei_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#18. Perry County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: +0.5%
- Total labor force: 7,935 (445 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0gBQE4kL00
M Floyd // Flickr

#17. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 16,119 (917 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06piEs_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#16. Christian County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.9%
--- 1 year change: +1.0%
- Total labor force: 13,260 (779 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPh6D_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#15. Gallatin County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 1,970 (117 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#14. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 5,512 (324 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfGYA_0gBQE4kL00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Johnson County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: +0.7%
- Total labor force: 4,188 (252 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#12. Knox County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 20,270 (1243 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt69_0gBQE4kL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Vermilion County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 31,277 (1897 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1EGV_0gBQE4kL00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kankakee County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 52,139 (3225 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn86p_0gBQE4kL00
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Saline County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 9,155 (569 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0gBQE4kL00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 15,567 (974 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sF4PT_0gBQE4kL00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hardin County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 1,323 (85 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUqj0_0gBQE4kL00
Canva

#6. Peoria County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 82,211 (5443 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckwy_0gBQE4kL00
Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#5. Macon County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 46,607 (3319 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKZ4x_0gBQE4kL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Alexander County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: +0.9%
- Total labor force: 1,817 (147 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0gBQE4kL00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#3. Winnebago County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 134,716 (11152 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEKIo_0gBQE4kL00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Boone County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: +0.1%
- Total labor force: 25,236 (2133 unemployed)

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Pulaski County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 1,683 (143 unemployed)

