Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nevada

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nevada using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#17. Eureka County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: 0.0%

- Total labor force: 1,094 (25 unemployed)

#16. White Pine County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 4,560 (113 unemployed)

#15. Elko County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 25,630 (667 unemployed)

#14. Humboldt County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 8,101 (208 unemployed)

#13. Esmeralda County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 447 (12 unemployed)

#12. Churchill County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 11,363 (319 unemployed)

#11. Washoe County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 255,114 (7358 unemployed)

#10. Lander County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 3,112 (93 unemployed)

#9. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: +0.2%

- Total labor force: 2,196 (65 unemployed)

#8. Pershing County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 2,548 (79 unemployed)

#7. Carson City

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 25,618 (812 unemployed)

#6. Mineral County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 2,052 (68 unemployed)

#5. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 21,610 (730 unemployed)

#4. Storey County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 2,079 (74 unemployed)

#3. Lyon County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 23,740 (937 unemployed)

#2. Nye County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 17,425 (834 unemployed)

#1. Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.6%

- Total labor force: 1,121,149 (58815 unemployed)