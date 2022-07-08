ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tvFN_0gBQE3rc00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nevada using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rsprn_0gBQE3rc00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Eureka County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 1,094 (25 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMbNT_0gBQE3rc00
Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#16. White Pine County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 4,560 (113 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQBfO_0gBQE3rc00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Elko County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 25,630 (667 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4IJ0_0gBQE3rc00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Humboldt County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 8,101 (208 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDCks_0gBQE3rc00
An63ca // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Esmeralda County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 447 (12 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUcMs_0gBQE3rc00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Churchill County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 11,363 (319 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTr9W_0gBQE3rc00
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#11. Washoe County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 255,114 (7358 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJc8G_0gBQE3rc00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lander County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 3,112 (93 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQE3rc00
Canva

#9. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: +0.2%
- Total labor force: 2,196 (65 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAH0x_0gBQE3rc00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#8. Pershing County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 2,548 (79 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OLxj_0gBQE3rc00
Pixabay

#7. Carson City

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 25,618 (812 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIlBS_0gBQE3rc00
Canva

#6. Mineral County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 2,052 (68 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9r5_0gBQE3rc00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 21,610 (730 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFELH_0gBQE3rc00
Loren Kerns // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Storey County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 2,079 (74 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KL6VM_0gBQE3rc00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lyon County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 23,740 (937 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fA5PE_0gBQE3rc00
Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Nye County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 17,425 (834 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -3.6%
- Total labor force: 1,121,149 (58815 unemployed)

