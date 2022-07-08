Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Idaho

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Idaho using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Pixabay

#44. Madison County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 25,031 (360 unemployed)

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Oneida County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 2,845 (44 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 7,774 (134 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#41. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 15,427 (274 unemployed)

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#40. Ada County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 276,635 (5661 unemployed)

Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bonneville County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 63,389 (1260 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Fremont County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 8,816 (179 unemployed)

NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Gooding County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 8,641 (179 unemployed)

Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Latah County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 21,266 (453 unemployed)

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Minidoka County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 12,370 (265 unemployed)

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Nez Perce County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 21,724 (463 unemployed)

KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bingham County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 24,778 (537 unemployed)

wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cassia County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 13,132 (287 unemployed)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jerome County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 12,968 (281 unemployed)

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#30. Bannock County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 44,797 (1052 unemployed)

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bear Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 3,371 (79 unemployed)

Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Caribou County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 4,358 (102 unemployed)

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Twin Falls County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 44,030 (1008 unemployed)

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Blaine County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 12,935 (309 unemployed)

Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Camas County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.3%

- Total labor force: 719 (17 unemployed)

Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Canyon County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 113,681 (2869 unemployed)

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Elmore County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 12,544 (317 unemployed)

Canva

#22. Butte County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 1,528 (40 unemployed)

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Payette County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 12,443 (328 unemployed)

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Teton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 7,557 (194 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.1%

- Total labor force: 401 (11 unemployed)

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kootenai County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 86,764 (2303 unemployed)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Power County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 4,337 (115 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 4,972 (136 unemployed)

John D // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gem County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 9,020 (250 unemployed)

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Owyhee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 5,821 (167 unemployed)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Custer County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 2,342 (70 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 2,706 (80 unemployed)

L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bonner County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 22,472 (711 unemployed)

Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Boundary County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 5,974 (196 unemployed)

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lemhi County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 3,879 (136 unemployed)

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lewis County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 1,744 (62 unemployed)

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Idaho County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 7,146 (264 unemployed)

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Boise County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 3,857 (145 unemployed)

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Valley County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 5,787 (224 unemployed)

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Benewah County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: -1.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 4,176 (170 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clearwater County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: -2.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 3,073 (145 unemployed)

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#2. Shoshone County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 5,483 (262 unemployed)

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: -1.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 1,845 (107 unemployed)