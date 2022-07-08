ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Idaho

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNfwd_0gBQE2yt00
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Idaho using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0gBQE2yt00
Pixabay

#44. Madison County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 25,031 (360 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b0ka_0gBQE2yt00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Oneida County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 2,845 (44 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0gBQE2yt00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 7,774 (134 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0gBQE2yt00
M Floyd // Flickr

#41. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 15,427 (274 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CwxI_0gBQE2yt00
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#40. Ada County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 276,635 (5661 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMJIe_0gBQE2yt00
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bonneville County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 63,389 (1260 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQXzD_0gBQE2yt00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Fremont County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 8,816 (179 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7sVg_0gBQE2yt00
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Gooding County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 8,641 (179 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtwwn_0gBQE2yt00
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Latah County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 21,266 (453 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDFAp_0gBQE2yt00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Minidoka County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 12,370 (265 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0gBQE2yt00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Nez Perce County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 21,724 (463 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkHzS_0gBQE2yt00
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bingham County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 24,778 (537 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGPdI_0gBQE2yt00
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cassia County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 13,132 (287 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYcXt_0gBQE2yt00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jerome County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 12,968 (281 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0gBQE2yt00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#30. Bannock County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 44,797 (1052 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ii4c3_0gBQE2yt00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bear Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 3,371 (79 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Bui_0gBQE2yt00
Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Caribou County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 4,358 (102 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUfLj_0gBQE2yt00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Twin Falls County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 44,030 (1008 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOZ22_0gBQE2yt00
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Blaine County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 12,935 (309 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKxG3_0gBQE2yt00
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Camas County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 719 (17 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RozSz_0gBQE2yt00
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Canyon County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 113,681 (2869 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsZoS_0gBQE2yt00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Elmore County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 12,544 (317 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9a0A_0gBQE2yt00
Canva

#22. Butte County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 1,528 (40 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BBiX_0gBQE2yt00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Payette County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 12,443 (328 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGlxJ_0gBQE2yt00
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Teton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 7,557 (194 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tvFN_0gBQE2yt00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clark County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 401 (11 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0gBQE2yt00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kootenai County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 86,764 (2303 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkRzq_0gBQE2yt00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Power County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 4,337 (115 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0gBQE2yt00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 4,972 (136 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvlRW_0gBQE2yt00
John D // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gem County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 9,020 (250 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qKv5_0gBQE2yt00
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Owyhee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 5,821 (167 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zebr_0gBQE2yt00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Custer County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 2,342 (70 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQE2yt00
Canva

#12. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 2,706 (80 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbr3t_0gBQE2yt00
L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bonner County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 22,472 (711 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUNb4_0gBQE2yt00
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Boundary County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 5,974 (196 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcGXo_0gBQE2yt00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lemhi County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 3,879 (136 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK8aK_0gBQE2yt00
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lewis County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 1,744 (62 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmSuU_0gBQE2yt00
Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Idaho County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 7,146 (264 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du6NJ_0gBQE2yt00
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Boise County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 3,857 (145 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zDau_0gBQE2yt00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Valley County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 5,787 (224 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13le7w_0gBQE2yt00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Benewah County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: -1.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 4,176 (170 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3LG1_0gBQE2yt00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clearwater County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: -2.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 3,073 (145 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0pTd_0gBQE2yt00
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#2. Shoshone County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 5,483 (262 unemployed)

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Adams County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%
--- 1 month change: -1.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 1,845 (107 unemployed)

