Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Hampshire

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Hampshire using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Merrimack County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 82,184 (1342 unemployed)

Josh Conover // Shutterstock

#9. Grafton County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 47,887 (837 unemployed)

MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Strafford County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 72,747 (1213 unemployed)

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Belknap County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 31,055 (561 unemployed)

Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hillsborough County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 239,865 (4395 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sullivan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 22,757 (402 unemployed)

doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Carroll County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 22,538 (423 unemployed)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. Rockingham County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 186,091 (3475 unemployed)

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Cheshire County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 39,123 (774 unemployed)

Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Coos County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 14,184 (323 unemployed)