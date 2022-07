Cbl62 // Wikicommons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in California

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in California using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#58. San Mateo County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.1%

- Total labor force: 448,380 (7637 unemployed)

Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#57. Marin County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 129,934 (2330 unemployed)

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#56. Santa Clara County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.1%

- Total labor force: 1,037,613 (19052 unemployed)

Canva

#55. San Francisco

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.5%

- Total labor force: 566,765 (10663 unemployed)

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#54. Placer County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 192,020 (4037 unemployed)

Basar // Wikicommons

#53. San Luis Obispo County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 137,688 (2924 unemployed)

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#52. Napa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.6%

- Total labor force: 70,806 (1643 unemployed)

Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#51. Sonoma County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 247,337 (5581 unemployed)

DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#50. El Dorado County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 92,472 (2248 unemployed)

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Orange County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.8%

- Total labor force: 1,581,431 (38395 unemployed)

Pixabay

#48. Santa Barbara County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 224,252 (5381 unemployed)

Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Alameda County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.8%

- Total labor force: 822,450 (20479 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Nevada County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 46,819 (1163 unemployed)

Canva

#45. Calaveras County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 21,676 (575 unemployed)

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Contra Costa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.9%

- Total labor force: 549,285 (14885 unemployed)

Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Inyo County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 8,265 (227 unemployed)

SD Dirk // Flickr

#42. San Diego County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.9%

- Total labor force: 1,576,722 (42080 unemployed)

Canva

#41. Ventura County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 410,662 (10997 unemployed)

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lassen County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 9,081 (257 unemployed)

clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Mono County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -4.3%

- Total labor force: 8,675 (240 unemployed)

Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Yolo County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 108,657 (3083 unemployed)

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Humboldt County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 59,766 (1726 unemployed)

Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Mendocino County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 37,435 (1086 unemployed)

Canva

#35. Sierra County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 1,340 (40 unemployed)

Canva

#34. Sacramento County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -4.0%

- Total labor force: 722,005 (22539 unemployed)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Trinity County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 4,412 (139 unemployed)

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Amador County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -3.5%

- Total labor force: 14,445 (481 unemployed)

Canva

#31. Butte County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.5%

- Total labor force: 92,578 (3110 unemployed)

Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Modoc County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -1.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 3,283 (112 unemployed)

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#29. Riverside County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -4.1%

- Total labor force: 1,148,628 (38519 unemployed)

Canva

#28. San Bernardino County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -4.2%

- Total labor force: 1,005,057 (33978 unemployed)

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#27. Shasta County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 73,367 (2515 unemployed)

Canva

#26. Solano County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -4.1%

- Total labor force: 199,195 (6961 unemployed)

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tuolumne County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.6%

- Total labor force: 19,931 (688 unemployed)

EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mariposa County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -3.9%

- Total labor force: 7,003 (252 unemployed)

Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Santa Cruz County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 134,809 (4873 unemployed)

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tehama County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.5%

- Total labor force: 25,241 (942 unemployed)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -3.7%

- Total labor force: 28,490 (1087 unemployed)

Canva

#20. Del Norte County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.7%

- Total labor force: 9,329 (376 unemployed)

Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#19. San Benito County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 32,546 (1291 unemployed)

Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Glenn County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 12,612 (516 unemployed)

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#17. San Joaquin County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -4.4%

- Total labor force: 338,167 (14638 unemployed)

Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Siskiyou County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 16,251 (700 unemployed)

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#15. Monterey County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: -1.4%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 218,106 (9633 unemployed)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yuba County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -4.2%

- Total labor force: 31,125 (1363 unemployed)

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#13. Los Angeles County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -5.0%

- Total labor force: 5,007,371 (222932 unemployed)

Public Domain

#12. Stanislaus County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -4.1%

- Total labor force: 239,543 (10781 unemployed)

Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Plumas County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -1.8%

--- 1 year change: -3.6%

- Total labor force: 7,514 (345 unemployed)

Public Domain

#10. Madera County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -4.1%

- Total labor force: 63,642 (3111 unemployed)

Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Alpine County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -4.3%

- Total labor force: 441 (23 unemployed)

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#8. Fresno County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -4.1%

- Total labor force: 454,679 (23711 unemployed)

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#7. Sutter County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -3.8%

- Total labor force: 46,080 (2477 unemployed)

Armona // Wikicommons

#6. Kings County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -4.0%

- Total labor force: 56,719 (3183 unemployed)

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#5. Kern County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -4.4%

- Total labor force: 384,444 (23170 unemployed)

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Merced County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

--- 1 month change: -1.2%

--- 1 year change: -4.3%

- Total labor force: 116,781 (7264 unemployed)

Canva

#3. Tulare County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -4.2%

- Total labor force: 208,209 (13483 unemployed)

CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Colusa County

- Current unemployment rate: 8.5%

--- 1 month change: -1.7%

--- 1 year change: -3.7%

- Total labor force: 11,125 (944 unemployed)

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#1. Imperial County

- Current unemployment rate: 11.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -5.6%

- Total labor force: 68,513 (7818 unemployed)