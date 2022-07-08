Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Carolina

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Carolina using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Forsyth County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 188,106 (6954 unemployed)

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lenoir County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 27,222 (1008 unemployed)

KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#48. Moore County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 40,956 (1517 unemployed)

Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Pamlico County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 5,437 (199 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Person County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 19,169 (715 unemployed)

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 9,347 (348 unemployed)

Canva

#44. Alleghany County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 4,348 (164 unemployed)

David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#43. Beaufort County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 20,232 (762 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cherokee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 11,130 (425 unemployed)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Gaston County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 113,299 (4269 unemployed)

Canva

#40. Wilkes County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 27,227 (1043 unemployed)

NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Caswell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 9,813 (382 unemployed)

Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Chowan County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 5,751 (226 unemployed)

MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#37. Dare County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 20,472 (792 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#36. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 4,117 (164 unemployed)

Canva

#35. Cleveland County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 48,814 (1956 unemployed)

Canva

#34. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 51,970 (2057 unemployed)

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harnett County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 54,923 (2248 unemployed)

Canva

#32. Mitchell County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 5,955 (243 unemployed)

Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#31. Pitt County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 89,534 (3628 unemployed)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#30. Rockingham County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 39,728 (1620 unemployed)

Canva

#29. Guilford County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 261,877 (10876 unemployed)

Library of Congress

#28. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 26,281 (1094 unemployed)

Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#27. Onslow County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 67,708 (2841 unemployed)

Canva

#26. Pasquotank County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 16,619 (702 unemployed)

Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Perquimans County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 4,975 (213 unemployed)

Canva

#24. Martin County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 8,792 (384 unemployed)

ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bladen County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 14,163 (638 unemployed)

iofoto // Shutterstock

#22. Brunswick County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 57,640 (2637 unemployed)

gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Columbus County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 23,364 (1075 unemployed)

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Northampton County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 7,254 (337 unemployed)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Anson County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 10,337 (482 unemployed)

CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hoke County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 20,518 (1013 unemployed)

HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Tyrrell County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 1,362 (67 unemployed)

Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bertie County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 7,398 (367 unemployed)

Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hertford County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 8,600 (437 unemployed)

Canva

#14. Hyde County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 1,867 (96 unemployed)

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#13. Rutherford County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 24,484 (1238 unemployed)

Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Graham County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 3,054 (160 unemployed)

BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Nash County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 41,976 (2182 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 4,370 (229 unemployed)

MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 129,198 (6822 unemployed)

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#8. Richmond County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 16,574 (919 unemployed)

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wilson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 32,959 (1842 unemployed)

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Halifax County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 19,273 (1111 unemployed)

Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Robeson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 48,517 (2867 unemployed)

KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Vance County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 16,984 (1049 unemployed)

Canva

#3. Warren County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 6,564 (406 unemployed)

State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Edgecombe County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 20,223 (1459 unemployed)

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Scotland County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 11,104 (815 unemployed)

