Counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Carolina

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KRyg_0gBQDtH000
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Carolina using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lNxQ_0gBQDtH000
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Forsyth County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 188,106 (6954 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCj4b_0gBQDtH000
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lenoir County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 27,222 (1008 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yif9o_0gBQDtH000
KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#48. Moore County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 40,956 (1517 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJhmU_0gBQDtH000
Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Pamlico County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 5,437 (199 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqtpY_0gBQDtH000
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Person County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 19,169 (715 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9Q7z_0gBQDtH000
Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 9,347 (348 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oldA4_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#44. Alleghany County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 4,348 (164 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBrg0_0gBQDtH000
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#43. Beaufort County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 20,232 (762 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SksV_0gBQDtH000
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cherokee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 11,130 (425 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03U2Kf_0gBQDtH000
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Gaston County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 113,299 (4269 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxQiZ_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#40. Wilkes County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 27,227 (1043 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KOAQ_0gBQDtH000
NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Caswell County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 9,813 (382 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DmD6_0gBQDtH000
Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Chowan County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 5,751 (226 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLisN_0gBQDtH000
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#37. Dare County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 20,472 (792 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0gBQDtH000
JNix // Shutterstock

#36. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 4,117 (164 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Puk4H_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#35. Cleveland County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 48,814 (1956 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f708Q_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#34. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 51,970 (2057 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMNGr_0gBQDtH000
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harnett County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 54,923 (2248 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKSip_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#32. Mitchell County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 5,955 (243 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLBxN_0gBQDtH000
Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#31. Pitt County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 89,534 (3628 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391FZg_0gBQDtH000
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#30. Rockingham County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 39,728 (1620 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUpwQ_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#29. Guilford County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 261,877 (10876 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0gBQDtH000
Library of Congress

#28. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 26,281 (1094 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gM2o_0gBQDtH000
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#27. Onslow County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 67,708 (2841 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A1z9_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#26. Pasquotank County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 16,619 (702 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPWm6_0gBQDtH000
Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Perquimans County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 4,975 (213 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM3FX_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#24. Martin County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 8,792 (384 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuVQU_0gBQDtH000
ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bladen County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 14,163 (638 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wv7fy_0gBQDtH000
iofoto // Shutterstock

#22. Brunswick County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 57,640 (2637 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpGUp_0gBQDtH000
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Columbus County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 23,364 (1075 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HULaN_0gBQDtH000
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Northampton County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 7,254 (337 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Txp9_0gBQDtH000
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Anson County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 10,337 (482 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWMiu_0gBQDtH000
CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hoke County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 20,518 (1013 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jOJR_0gBQDtH000
HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Tyrrell County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 1,362 (67 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jxFg_0gBQDtH000
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bertie County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 7,398 (367 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HOsu_0gBQDtH000
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hertford County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 8,600 (437 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENm7I_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#14. Hyde County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 1,867 (96 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C64qT_0gBQDtH000
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#13. Rutherford County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 24,484 (1238 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7V0P_0gBQDtH000
Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Graham County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 3,054 (160 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUyqo_0gBQDtH000
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Nash County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 41,976 (2182 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0gBQDtH000
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 4,370 (229 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdBOn_0gBQDtH000
MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cumberland County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 129,198 (6822 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0gBQDtH000
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#8. Richmond County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 16,574 (919 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Xo4J_0gBQDtH000
Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wilson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 32,959 (1842 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdC0e_0gBQDtH000
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Halifax County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 19,273 (1111 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6oGg_0gBQDtH000
Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Robeson County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 48,517 (2867 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsOI4_0gBQDtH000
KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Vance County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 16,984 (1049 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWKpP_0gBQDtH000
Canva

#3. Warren County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 6,564 (406 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ZzW_0gBQDtH000
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Edgecombe County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 20,223 (1459 unemployed)

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Scotland County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.3%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 11,104 (815 unemployed)

