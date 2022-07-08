Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wheeler County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 728 (17 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Benton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 49,403 (1189 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 338,728 (8469 unemployed)

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hood River County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 13,963 (363 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sherman County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 966 (25 unemployed)

Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Clackamas County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 229,828 (6392 unemployed)

Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gilliam County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 1,016 (28 unemployed)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Morrow County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 6,059 (169 unemployed)

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Yamhill County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 57,197 (1586 unemployed)

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Deschutes County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 105,188 (3058 unemployed)

Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Malheur County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 12,806 (382 unemployed)

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 42,637 (1296 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 169,695 (5253 unemployed)

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#23. Multnomah County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 474,850 (14671 unemployed)

Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Baker County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 7,711 (244 unemployed)

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harney County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 3,787 (122 unemployed)

Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Umatilla County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 38,292 (1223 unemployed)

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clatsop County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 19,762 (655 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lane County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 186,783 (6193 unemployed)

USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Tillamook County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 12,383 (411 unemployed)

Canva

#16. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 12,369 (406 unemployed)

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wasco County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 13,081 (435 unemployed)

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 108,298 (3667 unemployed)

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Linn County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 61,468 (2134 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Columbia County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 25,398 (919 unemployed)

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wallowa County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 3,707 (138 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 48,039 (1842 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#9. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 10,827 (409 unemployed)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 3,706 (141 unemployed)

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crook County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 11,409 (455 unemployed)

Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Coos County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 26,848 (1096 unemployed)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Curry County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 9,216 (381 unemployed)

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#4. Josephine County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 37,480 (1563 unemployed)

Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Klamath County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 30,484 (1293 unemployed)

Canva

#2. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 21,210 (884 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -1.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 3,154 (150 unemployed)