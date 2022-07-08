ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0gBQAA6I00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hDA5_0gBQAA6I00
Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wheeler County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 728 (17 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320H4G_0gBQAA6I00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Benton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 49,403 (1189 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0gBQAA6I00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 338,728 (8469 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSrhb_0gBQAA6I00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hood River County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 13,963 (363 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEIyP_0gBQAA6I00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sherman County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 966 (25 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y00O_0gBQAA6I00
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Clackamas County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 229,828 (6392 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCbi4_0gBQAA6I00
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gilliam County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 1,016 (28 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExYKq_0gBQAA6I00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Morrow County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 6,059 (169 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCltY_0gBQAA6I00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Yamhill County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 57,197 (1586 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v2cp_0gBQAA6I00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Deschutes County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 105,188 (3058 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d42at_0gBQAA6I00
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Malheur County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 12,806 (382 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9Q7z_0gBQAA6I00
Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 42,637 (1296 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0gBQAA6I00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 169,695 (5253 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0gBQAA6I00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#23. Multnomah County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 474,850 (14671 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxTvY_0gBQAA6I00
Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Baker County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 7,711 (244 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vByQe_0gBQAA6I00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harney County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 3,787 (122 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnN3W_0gBQAA6I00
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Umatilla County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 38,292 (1223 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUVMO_0gBQAA6I00
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clatsop County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 19,762 (655 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWVWG_0gBQAA6I00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lane County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 186,783 (6193 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXK8q_0gBQAA6I00
USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Tillamook County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 12,383 (411 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQC0_0gBQAA6I00
Canva

#16. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 12,369 (406 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUaF4_0gBQAA6I00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wasco County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 13,081 (435 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0gBQAA6I00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 108,298 (3667 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr0Ik_0gBQAA6I00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Linn County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 61,468 (2134 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM42z_0gBQAA6I00
Canva

#12. Columbia County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 25,398 (919 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQAzk_0gBQAA6I00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wallowa County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 3,707 (138 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9r5_0gBQAA6I00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Douglas County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 48,039 (1842 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0gBQAA6I00
M Floyd // Flickr

#9. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 10,827 (409 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLumj_0gBQAA6I00
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 3,706 (141 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqCSj_0gBQAA6I00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crook County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 11,409 (455 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GliY0_0gBQAA6I00
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Coos County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 26,848 (1096 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mh7N_0gBQAA6I00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Curry County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 9,216 (381 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0gBQAA6I00
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#4. Josephine County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 37,480 (1563 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOThI_0gBQAA6I00
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Klamath County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 30,484 (1293 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dAi_0gBQAA6I00
Canva

#2. Lincoln County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 21,210 (884 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
--- 1 month change: -1.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 3,154 (150 unemployed)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

