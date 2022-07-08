ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLumj_0gBQA9Io00
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHxso_0gBQA9Io00
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Morgan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 37,018 (819 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0gBQA9Io00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#49. Pulaski County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 6,514 (145 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRFgO_0gBQA9Io00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Shelby County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 23,587 (514 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKzlJ_0gBQA9Io00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Tipton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 9,014 (194 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYlWm_0gBQA9Io00
Canva

#46. Wabash County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 14,677 (327 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0gBQA9Io00
M Floyd // Flickr

#45. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 14,888 (348 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0gBQA9Io00
Canva

#44. Knox County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 17,928 (411 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQqei_0gBQA9Io00
Canva

#43. Perry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 8,767 (199 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S02xY_0gBQA9Io00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ripley County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 13,304 (306 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW6Df_0gBQA9Io00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Allen County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 188,685 (4506 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdFGW_0gBQA9Io00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Brown County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 7,727 (189 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbFRn_0gBQA9Io00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Fulton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 9,481 (232 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAs55_0gBQA9Io00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Henry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 21,893 (520 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvLMs_0gBQA9Io00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Jay County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 8,594 (206 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epsig_0gBQA9Io00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Monroe County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 70,240 (1716 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10asYE_0gBQA9Io00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Noble County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 21,464 (518 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0chg_0gBQA9Io00
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pike County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 5,782 (137 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0gBQA9Io00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Tippecanoe County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 96,831 (2338 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlEqs_0gBQA9Io00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cass County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 17,273 (434 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFUaQ_0gBQA9Io00
Chris Flook // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jennings County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 13,455 (335 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7858_0gBQA9Io00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Parke County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 7,139 (176 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcCn3_0gBQA9Io00
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Putnam County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 16,793 (414 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009xl5_0gBQA9Io00
Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Vanderburgh County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 92,514 (2328 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTBWR_0gBQA9Io00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 4,808 (127 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0gBQA9Io00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 31,547 (823 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4KpT_0gBQA9Io00
Canva

#25. Jasper County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 15,913 (412 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XmKM_0gBQA9Io00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Switzerland County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 4,538 (120 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0gBQA9Io00
JNix // Shutterstock

#23. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 11,789 (318 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Erg_0gBQA9Io00
Canva

#22. Greene County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 13,501 (366 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0gBQA9Io00
Canva

#21. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 20,731 (551 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0gBQA9Io00
Pixabay

#20. Madison County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 59,756 (1613 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37F0Hl_0gBQA9Io00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Owen County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 9,258 (251 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmN5I_0gBQA9Io00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Porter County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 85,302 (2288 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcdfL_0gBQA9Io00
Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#17. St. Joseph County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 132,873 (3578 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f708Q_0gBQA9Io00
Canva

#16. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 29,416 (783 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO2wF_0gBQA9Io00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Blackford County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 4,651 (129 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0gBQA9Io00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 504,091 (13896 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpZ3N_0gBQA9Io00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Newton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 6,721 (189 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Xt9L_0gBQA9Io00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Scott County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 10,621 (298 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0gBQA9Io00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Delaware County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 52,644 (1511 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXvA4_0gBQA9Io00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Orange County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 8,137 (239 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgT5Y_0gBQA9Io00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Starke County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 9,515 (280 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVWcA_0gBQA9Io00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sullivan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 8,105 (234 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29D9mr_0gBQA9Io00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Miami County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 14,527 (442 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcxrK_0gBQA9Io00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Vermillion County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 6,663 (198 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0gBQA9Io00
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#5. Vigo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 46,459 (1381 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u1So_0gBQA9Io00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. LaPorte County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 46,609 (1498 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O3sS_0gBQA9Io00
Canva

#3. Fayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 8,114 (302 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IowJ_0gBQA9Io00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Howard County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 33,679 (1381 unemployed)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
--- 1 month change: +0.3%
--- 1 year change: -3.1%
- Total labor force: 226,932 (9551 unemployed)

Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

