CFang // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Morgan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 37,018 (819 unemployed)

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#49. Pulaski County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 6,514 (145 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Shelby County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 23,587 (514 unemployed)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Tipton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 9,014 (194 unemployed)

Canva

#46. Wabash County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 14,677 (327 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#45. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 14,888 (348 unemployed)

Canva

#44. Knox County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 17,928 (411 unemployed)

Canva

#43. Perry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 8,767 (199 unemployed)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ripley County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 13,304 (306 unemployed)

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Allen County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 188,685 (4506 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Brown County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 7,727 (189 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Fulton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 9,481 (232 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Henry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 21,893 (520 unemployed)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Jay County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 8,594 (206 unemployed)

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Monroe County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 70,240 (1716 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Noble County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 21,464 (518 unemployed)

Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pike County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 5,782 (137 unemployed)

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Tippecanoe County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 96,831 (2338 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cass County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 17,273 (434 unemployed)

Chris Flook // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jennings County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 13,455 (335 unemployed)

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Parke County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 7,139 (176 unemployed)

Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Putnam County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 16,793 (414 unemployed)

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Vanderburgh County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 92,514 (2328 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 4,808 (127 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Grant County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 31,547 (823 unemployed)

Canva

#25. Jasper County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 15,913 (412 unemployed)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Switzerland County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 4,538 (120 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#23. Clay County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 11,789 (318 unemployed)

Canva

#22. Greene County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 13,501 (366 unemployed)

Canva

#21. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 20,731 (551 unemployed)

Pixabay

#20. Madison County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 59,756 (1613 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Owen County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 9,258 (251 unemployed)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Porter County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 85,302 (2288 unemployed)

Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#17. St. Joseph County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 132,873 (3578 unemployed)

Canva

#16. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 29,416 (783 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Blackford County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 4,651 (129 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 504,091 (13896 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Newton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 6,721 (189 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Scott County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 10,621 (298 unemployed)

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Delaware County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 52,644 (1511 unemployed)

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Orange County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 8,137 (239 unemployed)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Starke County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 9,515 (280 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sullivan County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 8,105 (234 unemployed)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Miami County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 14,527 (442 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Vermillion County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 6,663 (198 unemployed)

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#5. Vigo County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 46,459 (1381 unemployed)

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. LaPorte County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 46,609 (1498 unemployed)

Canva

#3. Fayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 8,114 (302 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Howard County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 33,679 (1381 unemployed)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.1%

- Total labor force: 226,932 (9551 unemployed)

