Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New York

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New York using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Seneca County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 15,460 (410 unemployed)

#49. Tioga County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 22,465 (606 unemployed)

#48. Wayne County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 43,542 (1194 unemployed)

#47. Albany County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 160,409 (4425 unemployed)

#46. Chenango County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 22,132 (611 unemployed)

#45. Dutchess County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 145,330 (4063 unemployed)

#44. Madison County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 32,606 (904 unemployed)

#43. Suffolk County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 799,592 (22508 unemployed)

#42. Ulster County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 88,647 (2467 unemployed)

#41. Clinton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 35,457 (1012 unemployed)

#40. Livingston County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 30,407 (871 unemployed)

#39. Schoharie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 14,810 (426 unemployed)

#38. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 27,743 (792 unemployed)

#37. Cayuga County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 35,316 (1054 unemployed)

#36. Essex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 16,439 (498 unemployed)

#35. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 19,268 (586 unemployed)

#34. Orange County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 188,085 (5586 unemployed)

#33. Sullivan County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 37,352 (1106 unemployed)

#32. Warren County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 31,509 (943 unemployed)

#31. Westchester County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 491,956 (14545 unemployed)

#30. Cortland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 22,705 (709 unemployed)

#29. Delaware County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 18,926 (579 unemployed)

#28. Greene County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 20,068 (626 unemployed)

#27. Onondaga County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 223,166 (6921 unemployed)

#26. Schenectady County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 78,496 (2443 unemployed)

#25. Schuyler County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 8,252 (258 unemployed)

#24. Allegany County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 19,857 (638 unemployed)

#23. Lewis County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 11,701 (373 unemployed)

#22. Oneida County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 100,877 (3220 unemployed)

#21. Steuben County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 41,846 (1325 unemployed)

#20. Broome County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 83,203 (2783 unemployed)

#19. Erie County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 449,559 (15056 unemployed)

#18. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 44,812 (1481 unemployed)

#17. Monroe County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 367,144 (11953 unemployed)

#16. Orleans County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 17,187 (570 unemployed)

#15. Chautauqua County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 53,435 (1812 unemployed)

#14. Chemung County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 34,777 (1182 unemployed)

#13. St. Lawrence County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 43,756 (1505 unemployed)

#12. Cattaraugus County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 33,705 (1171 unemployed)

#11. Hamilton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -1.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 2,256 (79 unemployed)

#10. Herkimer County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 27,554 (966 unemployed)

#9. Niagara County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 99,109 (3435 unemployed)

#8. Fulton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 22,782 (821 unemployed)

#7. Montgomery County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 22,208 (827 unemployed)

#6. Oswego County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 52,593 (1952 unemployed)

#5. Manhattan

- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 890,769 (39483 unemployed)

#4. Richmond County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -3.6%

- Total labor force: 219,372 (11486 unemployed)

#3. Queens

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -4.6%

- Total labor force: 1,108,662 (59384 unemployed)

#2. Kings County

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -4.6%

- Total labor force: 1,172,870 (68571 unemployed)

#1. The Bronx

- Current unemployment rate: 8.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -6.0%

- Total labor force: 586,557 (46793 unemployed)

