Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

Boroughs with the highest unemployment rate in Alaska

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of boroughs with the highest unemployment rate in Alaska using data from the BLS . Boroughs are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Shishaldin // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Aleutians East Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 2,256 (50 unemployed)

Pixabay

#29. Sitka

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 4,629 (135 unemployed)

Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#28. Juneau

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 17,486 (520 unemployed)

Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#27. Anchorage

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 154,647 (5780 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#26. Bristol Bay Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 481 (18 unemployed)

Henry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Valdez–Cordova Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 3,447 (136 unemployed)

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#24. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 46,382 (1807 unemployed)

Canva

#23. Kodiak Island Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 5,917 (269 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#22. Yakutat

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 358 (16 unemployed)

Canva

#21. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -3.6%

- Total labor force: 6,641 (305 unemployed)

Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#20. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 29,007 (1433 unemployed)

Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Aleutians West Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: +2.6%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 2,865 (142 unemployed)

Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 51,088 (2574 unemployed)

ClickClick5 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wrangell

- Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 1,022 (52 unemployed)

Mark Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 3,383 (184 unemployed)

NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hoonah–Angoon Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -2.2%

--- 1 year change: -4.3%

- Total labor force: 1,227 (67 unemployed)

Gillfoto from Juneau, Alaska, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Petersburg Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 1,675 (92 unemployed)

Bob Johnston // Wikimedia Commons

#13. North Slope Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 5.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 2,911 (167 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Prince of Wales–Hyder Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 3,007 (173 unemployed)

Christopher Michel // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Skagway

- Current unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: -3.3%

--- 1 year change: -6.7%

- Total labor force: 650 (43 unemployed)

Canva

#10. Haines Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 7.0%

--- 1 month change: -1.3%

--- 1 year change: -4.2%

- Total labor force: 1,074 (75 unemployed)

Paxson Woelber // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lake and Peninsula Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 7.0%

--- 1 month change: -1.6%

--- 1 year change: -3.1%

- Total labor force: 660 (46 unemployed)

Canva

#8. Dillingham Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 7.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 1,628 (115 unemployed)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#7. Denali Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 7.2%

--- 1 month change: -4.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 931 (67 unemployed)

Canva

#6. Nome Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 8.8%

--- 1 month change: -1.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 4,081 (359 unemployed)

Hjames2 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Yukon–Koyukuk Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 9.6%

--- 1 month change: -1.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 2,506 (241 unemployed)

Henry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Valdez–Cordova Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 9.8%

--- 1 month change: -2.6%

--- 1 year change: +0.6%

- Total labor force: 1,426 (140 unemployed)

Canva

#3. Northwest Arctic Borough

- Current unemployment rate: 10.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 2,942 (310 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#2. Bethel Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 11.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 6,538 (762 unemployed)

Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kusilvak Census Area

- Current unemployment rate: 16.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -5.3%

- Total labor force: 2,282 (368 unemployed)

