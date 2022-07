Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Florida

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Florida using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Alachua County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 139,805 (3257 unemployed)

Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Baker County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 12,581 (284 unemployed)

Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#48. Brevard County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 296,055 (6942 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#47. DeSoto County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 15,847 (358 unemployed)

Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hillsborough County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 794,861 (18595 unemployed)

Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Miami-Dade County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

- Total labor force: 1,323,557 (30777 unemployed)

Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Seminole County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 255,947 (5838 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Glades County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 5,462 (132 unemployed)

Library of Congress

#42. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 369,610 (8741 unemployed)

Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Palm Beach County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 762,719 (18374 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bradford County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 10,986 (276 unemployed)

Canva

#39. Broward County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 1,055,691 (26816 unemployed)

Canva

#38. Duval County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 510,441 (12975 unemployed)

Canva

#37. Escambia County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 149,377 (3803 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Gilchrist County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 7,264 (178 unemployed)

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Holmes County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 7,058 (177 unemployed)

Canva

#34. Leon County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 157,617 (3967 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Pasco County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 255,031 (6498 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Calhoun County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 4,997 (128 unemployed)

Canva

#31. Charlotte County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 76,049 (1974 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dixie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 5,997 (157 unemployed)

Canva

#29. Lafayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 2,827 (74 unemployed)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 166,411 (4322 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Liberty County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 2,604 (69 unemployed)

Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Okeechobee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 17,838 (470 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Volusia County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 262,563 (6902 unemployed)

Canva

#24. Columbia County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 29,498 (802 unemployed)

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 17,318 (468 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#22. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 5,738 (154 unemployed)

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Orange County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 769,406 (20443 unemployed)

Canva

#20. Suwannee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 17,563 (481 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washington County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 9,729 (260 unemployed)

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Flagler County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 49,733 (1368 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Levy County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 17,023 (472 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Taylor County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 8,030 (224 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hardee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 9,140 (264 unemployed)

Canva

#14. Indian River County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 66,890 (1951 unemployed)

Pixabay

#13. Madison County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 7,889 (225 unemployed)

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Lucie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 154,589 (4422 unemployed)

Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hernando County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 75,895 (2296 unemployed)

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Marion County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 144,227 (4288 unemployed)

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 336,017 (10162 unemployed)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gadsden County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 20,280 (622 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Osceola County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -3.4%

- Total labor force: 191,903 (6357 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hendry County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 16,834 (574 unemployed)

Canva

#5. Sumter County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 35,769 (1210 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Citrus County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 47,858 (1676 unemployed)

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hamilton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 4,121 (143 unemployed)

Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Highlands County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 34,803 (1245 unemployed)

Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Putnam County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 27,784 (1001 unemployed)

