Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Connecticut

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Connecticut using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#8. Middlesex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 93,473 (3016 unemployed)

#7. Litchfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 104,490 (3584 unemployed)

#6. Tolland County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 86,270 (2915 unemployed)

#5. Fairfield County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 479,605 (18871 unemployed)

#4. Hartford County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 478,605 (19427 unemployed)

#3. Windham County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 63,636 (2591 unemployed)

#2. New Haven County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 463,212 (19343 unemployed)

#1. New London County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 133,036 (5722 unemployed)