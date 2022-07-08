ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Massachusetts

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BykDU_0gBQA27j00
thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Massachusetts using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIH4M_0gBQA27j00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Middlesex County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 908,588 (24527 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UA2eO_0gBQA27j00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hampshire County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 89,464 (2537 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0gBQA27j00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 40,633 (1172 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McTVX_0gBQA27j00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Norfolk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 391,055 (11751 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0gBQA27j00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Suffolk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
--- 1 month change: +0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 451,306 (14831 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTz5i_0gBQA27j00
Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Worcester County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 436,565 (15348 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCYeN_0gBQA27j00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Plymouth County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 280,917 (10245 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFnr5_0gBQA27j00
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Essex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.8%
- Total labor force: 418,766 (15431 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMHOq_0gBQA27j00
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bristol County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 295,822 (11979 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsLVy_0gBQA27j00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. Barnstable County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 109,479 (4446 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBfY_0gBQA27j00
Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Berkshire County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 60,277 (2450 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrZx0_0gBQA27j00
Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dukes County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 9,467 (404 unemployed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXOmF_0gBQA27j00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#2. Hampden County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -3.2%
- Total labor force: 224,339 (10191 unemployed)

thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Nantucket

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
--- 1 month change: -2.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 7,460 (336 unemployed)

