Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Massachusetts

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Massachusetts using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#14. Middlesex County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 908,588 (24527 unemployed)

#13. Hampshire County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 89,464 (2537 unemployed)

#12. Franklin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 40,633 (1172 unemployed)

#11. Norfolk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 391,055 (11751 unemployed)

#10. Suffolk County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.9%

- Total labor force: 451,306 (14831 unemployed)

#9. Worcester County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 436,565 (15348 unemployed)

#8. Plymouth County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 280,917 (10245 unemployed)

#7. Essex County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

- Total labor force: 418,766 (15431 unemployed)

#6. Bristol County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 295,822 (11979 unemployed)

#5. Barnstable County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 109,479 (4446 unemployed)

#4. Berkshire County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 60,277 (2450 unemployed)

#3. Dukes County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -1.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 9,467 (404 unemployed)

#2. Hampden County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.2%

- Total labor force: 224,339 (10191 unemployed)

#1. Nantucket

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: -2.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 7,460 (336 unemployed)