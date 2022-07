Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Minnesota

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Minnesota using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Kandiyohi County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 22,240 (363 unemployed)

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Le Sueur County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 15,865 (261 unemployed)

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#48. McLeod County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 18,614 (298 unemployed)

SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Otter Tail County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 30,754 (493 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikicommons

#46. Stearns County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 89,857 (1427 unemployed)

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Steele County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 18,941 (303 unemployed)

Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Watonwan County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 6,331 (104 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Becker County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 18,280 (311 unemployed)

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Chisago County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 30,133 (504 unemployed)

David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cottonwood County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 6,534 (109 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Isanti County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 21,817 (370 unemployed)

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Kittson County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 2,179 (37 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Murray County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 4,457 (76 unemployed)

Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Ramsey County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 288,892 (4965 unemployed)

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Roseau County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

- Total labor force: 7,790 (132 unemployed)

Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Sibley County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 7,999 (132 unemployed)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Yellow Medicine County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 4,816 (83 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Big Stone County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 2,341 (42 unemployed)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Pennington County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 8,465 (155 unemployed)

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 15,730 (289 unemployed)

Acdixon // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Todd County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 12,924 (229 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Benton County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 21,640 (412 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Crow Wing County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 31,878 (594 unemployed)

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Faribault County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 6,606 (127 unemployed)

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Swift County

- Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 4,517 (84 unemployed)

Canva

#25. Martin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 9,215 (181 unemployed)

Mathieu Nicklay // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Norman County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 3,117 (62 unemployed)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cass County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 15,979 (340 unemployed)

Canva

#22. St. Louis County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 100,594 (2161 unemployed)

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Waseca County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 8,430 (175 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Beltrami County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 23,921 (525 unemployed)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kanabec County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -1.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 8,946 (194 unemployed)

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lake of the Woods County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 2,303 (50 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mille Lacs County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 12,627 (279 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Morrison County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.1%

- Total labor force: 17,129 (376 unemployed)

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Renville County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 7,698 (166 unemployed)

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Carlton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 17,582 (403 unemployed)

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.9%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 5,296 (120 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Marshall County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

- Total labor force: 5,152 (121 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wadena County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 5,821 (132 unemployed)

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cook County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 2,672 (65 unemployed)

ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pine County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 13,847 (334 unemployed)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Red Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.7%

- Total labor force: 2,136 (52 unemployed)

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hubbard County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

- Total labor force: 10,031 (249 unemployed)

Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Aitkin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.7%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 7,341 (193 unemployed)

Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mahnomen County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 2,100 (65 unemployed)

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Itasca County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

- Total labor force: 20,750 (681 unemployed)

Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Koochiching County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.5%

- Total labor force: 5,509 (202 unemployed)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lake County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: +1.8%

--- 1 year change: +0.6%

- Total labor force: 5,275 (201 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clearwater County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -1.4%

--- 1 year change: -0.4%

- Total labor force: 4,376 (203 unemployed)

